FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
27east.com
Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million
A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
greaterlongisland.com
Warehouse proposed for abandoned Brookhaven Multiplex, after casino plan falls through
GreaterPatchogue coverage is funded in part by the Cirigliano Agency, a full-service insurance and financial services agency focused on customer satisfaction. Click here for a quick, free quote. A new plan is in the works to redevelop the long abandoned Medford property that was once home to the Brookhaven Multiplex...
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Advocates push back on the ticketing of street vendors in the Town of Babylon
Advocates are slamming the Town of Babylon’s decision to ticket vendors selling fruit and flowers on the side of the road.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
accountingtoday.com
New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs
New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
Jalopnik
New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024
New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
'I'll deal with it' - Drivers say monthslong LIE repavement project is a necessary evil
Drivers say while the monthslong repavement of the Long Island Expressway is inconvenient, it is necessary to improve the rough road conditions.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
Opa! Greek Festival heads to Port Jefferson
Lovers of all things Greek will gather at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson this week when the Greek Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.
Herald Community Newspapers
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
Town Board adopts new water district rates, OKs new outlet center, funds for downtown cameras: Aug. 16 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board last week adopted a new rate structure for the water district, approved a special permit for a new outlet center and appropriated American Rescue Act funds for the downtown security camera program. The Town Board adopted a two-tier rate structure for the district, which means customers...
Northwell Implements New Screening Technology
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Northwell Health has implemented new comprehensive detection systems that screen for weapons and contraband at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan as part of an effort to bring the technology to all hospitals in the health system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005589/en/ A Northwell Health security officer monitors Evolv Express at the entrance to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit Northwell Health.
This Throwback Levittown Eatery Serves Up Popular Comfort Foods, Plenty More
A Long Island eatery known for its burgers, milkshakes, and retro arcade games is making a big impression on customers. Arcadia Retro Eats, located at 2890 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, opened in October of 2021. The restaurant's menu, created by Chef Brian Duffy, offers up a selection of throwback comfort...
