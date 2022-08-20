ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million

A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
Northport, NY
Real Estate
City
Northport, NY
State
New York State
Northport, NY
Business
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#7 Eleven#Real Estate Company#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cvs Pharmacy#Iga Supermarket#Chase Bank#Entrepreneur Magazine
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
accountingtoday.com

New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs

New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Jalopnik

New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024

New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Opa! Greek Festival heads to Port Jefferson

Lovers of all things Greek will gather at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson this week when the Greek Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large

Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
The Associated Press

Northwell Implements New Screening Technology

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Northwell Health has implemented new comprehensive detection systems that screen for weapons and contraband at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan as part of an effort to bring the technology to all hospitals in the health system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005589/en/ A Northwell Health security officer monitors Evolv Express at the entrance to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit Northwell Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy