FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Idaho sheriff pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault. As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped. In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state
Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races
OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday. Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday. Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New rule issued to protect Texas property insurance holders during hurricane season after company is forced to close
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas has taken action to protect more than 30,000 homeowners living along the Gulf Coast during the height of hurricane season after their Florida-based property and casualty insurance company was forced to close by the state of Florida. The Texas Department of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia's Kemp appropriates another $37.4 million in federal COVID relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to give away federal money. This week, the governor announced the award of more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to community and public organizations across The Peach State. State officials say the latest allocation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Disaster declaration issued for 23 counties in wake of severe flash flooding
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday for 23 counties after they experienced severe weather and flash flooding over the last couple of days in north Texas. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning around the Trinity River. At 2:30 a.m. on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New York gets $501M from federal government for small business programs
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in New York are in line to get some more relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the federal government approved the state to receive $501.5 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The federal funding program was reauthorized and expanded last year when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio’s new business creation slide continues
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose continues to blame Washington for the state’s slowing trend of new business startups. LaRose said the number of new business filings in July was the lowest point of growth in the last six months, along with a 16% decrease from July 2021 and a 12% fall from June 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan voters to decide on longer term limits for lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters in November will decide whether state legislators will have a shot at longer terms in office. Proposal One, the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment, was approved by the Michigan legislature for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State prohibits Florida Retirement System from investing in funds that prioritize ESG
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the State Board of Administration, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody passed a resolution Tuesday updating the state’s investment and proxy voting policies for its retirement system and pension plan. The resolution prohibits state fund managers from investing state money in funds that comply with the ideological agenda of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The resolution also calls for an internal review of the state’s governance policies over the voting practices of the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Pension Plan.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine panel seeks more funds for public defenders
(The Center Square) – A Maine panel has recommended spending $62.1 million next year to hire public defenders to represent indigent suspects in the state’s court system – more than twice what the state typically spends. The proposal by Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services calls for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout
(The Center Square) – Many Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Is Louisiana in an economic downturn? Job losses could reach 2,400 over next year, economist says
LAFAYETTE, La. - About 2,400 jobs could be lost in Louisiana over the next 12 months as the national economy is on the verge of a downturn. While the U.S. gross domestic product declined for a second consecutive quarter due to continued inflation, the state’s economic outlook remains less than favorable over the next four quarters, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California bill slowing school closure process heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk this week that would require cash-strapped school districts to run an "equity impact analysis" before closing a school. If enacted, supporters say it will require school districts to be transparent about the impact of closures...
