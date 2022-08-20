ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Giant American flag belonging to Major Brent Taylor Foundation stolen in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN — A giant American flag that belongs to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation was stolen this weekend in North Ogden. The foundation — established to honor the memory of the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018 — planned to use a trailer to transport hundreds of small 3-by-5 foot flags for a military funeral on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the group.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Accidents
Public Safety
ksl.com

Family gardens taking a big hit due to drought, record heat

TOOELE — Record heat, drought and sky-high prices at the grocery store are taking a toll on families. For those that rely on home gardening for food storage, this year has been extra tough. The Castagno family in Tooele plants a huge garden every year. They enjoy much of...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags

SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed due to evidence concerns

SANDY — Charges have been dismissed against a 19-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime by retaliating against the family of a gay teen. Hayden Perry Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was charged Aug. 15 in 3rd District Court with retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors filed both charges with hate crimes penalty enhancements.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

More charges filed against 2 Utahns accused in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — Additional criminal charges have been filed against two Utahns accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, federal court records show. Brady Knowlton, 41, and Gary Wilson are each charged with theft of government property, accused of stealing an escape hood worth less than $1,000 from the Capitol building.
UTAH STATE

