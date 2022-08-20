Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
ksl.com
Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Cars keep crashing into Centerville family's fence; Homeowners want solutions
CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed through a Centerville family's fence and then into their neighbor's backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed. "(The driver) had...
ksl.com
Davis County homeowner finds multiple goats fiddling around on their roof
FARMINGTON — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. "It never ceases to amaze me the things that you'll come across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Boy in critical condition after being rescued by kayaker as truck submerges in Utah reservoir
OAKLEY, Summit County — A 9-year-old boy is in "extremely critical" condition after the truck he was in with two other children was submerged in the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday afternoon. A family was unloading kayaks during a camping trip when their truck rolled into the water...
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
ksl.com
Judge orders man to stand trial for murder in crash that killed Salt Lake business owner
WEST JORDAN — Christian Cody Facer sat with his head bent over in a West Jordan courtroom on Tuesday next to his lawyers as he listened to a 3rd District judge determine there was enough evidence for him to face trial for murder. Judge Chelsea Koch said it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Giant American flag belonging to Major Brent Taylor Foundation stolen in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN — A giant American flag that belongs to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation was stolen this weekend in North Ogden. The foundation — established to honor the memory of the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018 — planned to use a trailer to transport hundreds of small 3-by-5 foot flags for a military funeral on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the group.
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Family gardens taking a big hit due to drought, record heat
TOOELE — Record heat, drought and sky-high prices at the grocery store are taking a toll on families. For those that rely on home gardening for food storage, this year has been extra tough. The Castagno family in Tooele plants a huge garden every year. They enjoy much of...
ksl.com
Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
ksl.com
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
ksl.com
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
ksl.com
70% of home sellers in Boise drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
SALT LAKE CITY — Pandemic "boomtowns" are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomenon. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price...
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
ksl.com
Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed due to evidence concerns
SANDY — Charges have been dismissed against a 19-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime by retaliating against the family of a gay teen. Hayden Perry Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was charged Aug. 15 in 3rd District Court with retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors filed both charges with hate crimes penalty enhancements.
ksl.com
More charges filed against 2 Utahns accused in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — Additional criminal charges have been filed against two Utahns accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, federal court records show. Brady Knowlton, 41, and Gary Wilson are each charged with theft of government property, accused of stealing an escape hood worth less than $1,000 from the Capitol building.
Comments / 0