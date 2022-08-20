NORTH OGDEN — A giant American flag that belongs to the Major Brent Taylor Foundation was stolen this weekend in North Ogden. The foundation — established to honor the memory of the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2018 — planned to use a trailer to transport hundreds of small 3-by-5 foot flags for a military funeral on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the group.

NORTH OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO