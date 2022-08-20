ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners

The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Cirque Italia sets 3 days of performances in Davenport

Cirque Italia will present three days of performances Aug. 25-28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, “performing the most daring acts,” a news release says. Along with a display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia’s fans...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

River Drive in downtown Moline to close starting Wed. night

Beginning Wednesday evening, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 12th and 15th streets for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration festival grounds. The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a city release Tuesday. Road closure signs are installed...
MOLINE, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
County
Rock Island County, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
977wmoi.com

Magic is Coming Back to Monmouth

Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
MONMOUTH, IL
wgil.com

2nd Annual Knox Community Fair Coming In September

The 2nd Annual Knox College Community Fair is scheduled for September 14 on the Knox College campus. It will be an opportunity for students to find out about local businesses and vice versa. Knox seniors and event organizers Ben Rogina and Jamil Davis joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event.
GALESBURG, IL
#Local Life#Localevent#Midwest#Urban Park#Halfway
rcreader.com

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6

Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
BETTENDORF, IA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence

On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

‘Together Tuesdays’ to benefit QC Missing Persons Network

Applebee’s in Moline is showing their support for the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Tuesday, August 23. As part of their “Together Tuesdays,” 50% of all proceeds from select menu items all day will go to the organization. The menu items include: Three Cheese Chicken Penne Fiesta Lime Chicken Classic Bacon Cheeseburger Chicken Tenders […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case

The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
