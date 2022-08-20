Read full article on original website
Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
ourquadcities.com
Cirque Italia sets 3 days of performances in Davenport
Cirque Italia will present three days of performances Aug. 25-28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, “performing the most daring acts,” a news release says. Along with a display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia’s fans...
ourquadcities.com
River Drive in downtown Moline to close starting Wed. night
Beginning Wednesday evening, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 12th and 15th streets for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration festival grounds. The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a city release Tuesday. Road closure signs are installed...
geneseorepublic.com
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
977wmoi.com
Magic is Coming Back to Monmouth
Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
wgil.com
2nd Annual Knox Community Fair Coming In September
The 2nd Annual Knox College Community Fair is scheduled for September 14 on the Knox College campus. It will be an opportunity for students to find out about local businesses and vice versa. Knox seniors and event organizers Ben Rogina and Jamil Davis joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event.
rcreader.com
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6
Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
Who Wants Some Tamales? Nally’s Kitchen on 53rd Street is Coming Back
It's a Good News/Bad News kind of thing. Bad New is Nally's Kitchen's 53rd Street location (Davenport) is being remodeled. Much like our studios are...but with better tasting food than us. The Good News is that, according to their website, Nally's plans to reopen on September 3rd. Until then you...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
KWQC
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school. Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back. It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
‘Together Tuesdays’ to benefit QC Missing Persons Network
Applebee’s in Moline is showing their support for the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Tuesday, August 23. As part of their “Together Tuesdays,” 50% of all proceeds from select menu items all day will go to the organization. The menu items include: Three Cheese Chicken Penne Fiesta Lime Chicken Classic Bacon Cheeseburger Chicken Tenders […]
MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
iheart.com
Little League World Series Players Were Shoving Cotton On A Black Boys Head
Ok so several members of the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team, who are white. Took stuffing out of their toys and placed it on a Black teammate's head. The officials went to say that there was no ill-intent behind it after the video viral, see the video below.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
