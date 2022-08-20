CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Georgia woman shot dead by police during a drug raid has filed a federal lawsuit and shared body camera video of the incident. Deputies in Camden County opened fire and killed 37-year-old Latoya James on May 4, 2021, at a home on U.S. Highway 17 in Woodbine. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there was an "exchange of gunfire" between occupants in the home. Attorneys for James' family claim she was unarmed when deputies fatally shot her.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO