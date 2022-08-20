Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books
An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
hppr.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
Did Governor Kelly fix the Kansas foster care system?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s campaign 2018 promises. This is the first story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? This week, 27 News examined Kelly’s promise […]
Houston Chronicle
Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access
No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KCTV 5
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
fourstateshomepage.com
Are you registered to vote in Kansas?
KANSAS — There’s still time to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in November. Kansas voters must be registered between 15-21 days before any given election depending on county-specific guidelines. If you missed your chance to register for the Primary Election, you are still eligible to register for the General Election.
kcur.org
A 'two-tiered system of justice' in Kansas
A case before the Kansas Court of Appeals could have far reaching effects on the state's justice system — where people who can't afford to pay court dues are held to a different standard than those who can. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Kansas Reflector's Sherman Smith about indefinite probation for poor Kansans.
kcur.org
Most Kansas voters want abortion access, but their legislators may further restrict it anyway
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Voters made beyond clear that they didn’t want to give the Kansas Legislature more power to restrict abortion. But the state’s lawmakers spent the last generation enacting ever-tighter restrictions. And their ranks are loaded with people who want to go even further. Now, despite...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
KVOE
Applications for new concealed carry permits drop in Kansas
Applications for concealed carry licenses dropped from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says there were over 4,500 new applications for the fiscal year that ended June 30, well below the over 7,700 applications in the prior fiscal year. Meanwhile, over 15,000 residents applied to renew...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Kansas woman fined for filing false Medicaid claims
A 56-year-old Lawrence woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing what the state alleged were false billing claims.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas Recounted 550,000 Ballots After the Abortion Amendment Measure Failed, Only About 60 Votes Changed
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas News Service) – The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
Governor Parson touts tax cuts, ag tax credit plan during visit to St. Joseph
During a visit to St. Joseph Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlined his plan for the proposed tax cuts being discussed during the upcoming special session. Parson wants the income tax rate lowered from 5-point-3 to 4-point-8 percent and also wants to see the bottom tax bracket eliminated. Parson says there...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
