ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechiefleader.com

Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers

The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Jalopnik

New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024

New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mcny.edu

Changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

During the pandemic, Congress adopted into law a series of COVID relief measures, including changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This newly designed program could reduce or eliminate most student loan debt for government and nonprofit employees in New York City. The program is due to expire on October 31, 2022. There are more than 250,000 New Yorkers, many of which are MCNY Students and Alumni, working in the government and nonprofit sectors with active student loans, and there may be an opportunity for you to do something about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seekers#Public Schools#K12
bkreader.com

Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers

Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Literary Hub

A teacher was removed after sharing this QR code for students to get banned books.

As mass hysteria continues to target American students’ access to information in books, there’s some particularly disheartening news coming out of Oklahoma this week. Wendy Suares, an anchor at KOKH FOX 25, reported on Twitter that a teacher at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma, was fired for speaking to students about the Brooklyn Public Library’s initiative to make books—especially frequently-challenged books—accessible to students around the country. She also shared the above QR code from the library, which leads to more information about the project, Books Unbanned.
NORMAN, OK
shorefrontnews.com

Frontus Secures Free Legal Representation for Public Housing Residents

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus today announced that her office has secured free legal representation for Coney Island NYCHA residents who plan to file a group action lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A has agreed to represent over 50 NYCHA tenants residing at O’Dwyer Gardens and Sites 4 & 5, some of whom have been without cooking gas since August 2021. At a meeting held by Assemblywoman Frontus on Tuesday, NYCHA residents took the initial steps of signing up to participate in the lawsuit to be filed by Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A. While the plaintiffs named in the suit will mostly be from the aforementioned NYCHA developments affected by long term gas outage, residents from other Coney Island developments who suffer from other chronic long-term neglect and unresolved complaints such as brown water, mold, and other maintenance issues impacting their health and well-being will also add their names.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy