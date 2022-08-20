Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Announces Plan to Support Educational Needs of Caribbean Asylum Seekers
NEW YORK, New York – New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a comprehensive plan to support families seeking asylum, including those from the Caribbean. The mayor said the plan, dubbed “Open Arms”, ensures children are provided a full range of services to start their New York City public education on the first day of school next month.
thechiefleader.com
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
NBC New York
NYC School Funding Fight: Public Classrooms Still Facing More Than $400M in Cuts
With 3 weeks to go before the start of the school year, it's still not known what the first day of school will look for kids in the largest district in America. New York City's public schools are facing more than $400 million in cuts. On Monday, frustrated parents joined others in a council hearing to talk about DOE massive funding gap.
Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
Jalopnik
New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024
New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
mcny.edu
Changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program
During the pandemic, Congress adopted into law a series of COVID relief measures, including changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This newly designed program could reduce or eliminate most student loan debt for government and nonprofit employees in New York City. The program is due to expire on October 31, 2022. There are more than 250,000 New Yorkers, many of which are MCNY Students and Alumni, working in the government and nonprofit sectors with active student loans, and there may be an opportunity for you to do something about it.
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
tornadopix.com
New York City health officials have warned of cases of lead poisoning linked to traditional ceramic utensils
The New York City Health Department warned residents not to use traditional ceramic utensils for cooking or serving food or drinks after the agency recorded more than a dozen cases of lead poisoning linked to crockery and dishes. In a news release Tuesday, the department said it has investigated 15...
Bronx mom channeled pain into crusade that led to new lead law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul was inspired by a public housing mom’s personal pain and courage. It’s called Dakota’s Law, and it requires lead screenings at every health care visit or annually for children until the age of 6 in the state of New York. Tiesha Jones […]
bkreader.com
Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers
Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
Literary Hub
A teacher was removed after sharing this QR code for students to get banned books.
As mass hysteria continues to target American students’ access to information in books, there’s some particularly disheartening news coming out of Oklahoma this week. Wendy Suares, an anchor at KOKH FOX 25, reported on Twitter that a teacher at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma, was fired for speaking to students about the Brooklyn Public Library’s initiative to make books—especially frequently-challenged books—accessible to students around the country. She also shared the above QR code from the library, which leads to more information about the project, Books Unbanned.
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
shorefrontnews.com
Frontus Secures Free Legal Representation for Public Housing Residents
Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus today announced that her office has secured free legal representation for Coney Island NYCHA residents who plan to file a group action lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A has agreed to represent over 50 NYCHA tenants residing at O’Dwyer Gardens and Sites 4 & 5, some of whom have been without cooking gas since August 2021. At a meeting held by Assemblywoman Frontus on Tuesday, NYCHA residents took the initial steps of signing up to participate in the lawsuit to be filed by Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A. While the plaintiffs named in the suit will mostly be from the aforementioned NYCHA developments affected by long term gas outage, residents from other Coney Island developments who suffer from other chronic long-term neglect and unresolved complaints such as brown water, mold, and other maintenance issues impacting their health and well-being will also add their names.
Opinion: Parents Tell What It Would Take to Get Their Kids Back into NYC Public Schools
A recent story in Chalkbeat New York reported that K-12 enrollment in city schools has dropped 9.5% since the pandemic began and officials are expecting 30,000 fewer students this fall than last. Three-quarters of schools lost students last year, with enrollment of Black and white kids dropping 7.5%, 5% for Asian American students and 4.5% […]
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
