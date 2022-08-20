Flückiger suspended after positive doping test for Zeranol

Olympic mountain bike silver medallist tested positive for the anabolic agent at Swiss Championships in June

Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) wins in Leogang

Mountain bike specialist Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) has tested positive for a banned anabolic substance, Zeranol, in a test taken during the Swiss Cross Country Championships on June 5 in Leysin, where he won the national title.

The Olympic Games silver medallist has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to a press release from Swiss Cycling, and is currently under investigation by national anti-doping agency Swiss Sport Integrity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.