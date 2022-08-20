ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Flückiger suspended after positive doping test for Zeranol

By Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Cycling News
 4 days ago

Olympic mountain bike silver medallist tested positive for the anabolic agent at Swiss Championships in June

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8K9w_0hOmI7MY00
Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) wins in Leogang

Mountain bike specialist Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) has tested positive for a banned anabolic substance, Zeranol, in a test taken during the Swiss Cross Country Championships on June 5 in Leysin, where he won the national title.

The Olympic Games silver medallist has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to a press release from Swiss Cycling, and is currently under investigation by national anti-doping agency Swiss Sport Integrity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Olympics#Positive Test#Swiss Cycling#Swiss Sport Integrity#York University#North American
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy