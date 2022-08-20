ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Axios

EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Tyler Mc.

North Carolina Gardening with Dandelions - The Easiest Crop to Grow and Harvest

Gardening is a great activity to engage in, especially in the state of North Carolina! Plenty of crops can easily be grown in this state's climate & give you a pretty decent harvest to eat from when all your plants mature. You can grow plenty of vegetables herbs, and edible stuffs to enjoy, but many crops you can grow require a lot of time & effort most do not have. Luckily, this article is here to suggest a great delicious plants to grow in the Tar Heel State that require minimal effort to grow. In fact, this particular crop regularly grows in people's yards around North Carolina without them even trying & very few take advantage of this fact.... but you can!
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFMY NEWS2

Inflation bonds are paying 9.62% interest. Should you invest?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is known for shrinking your money, but there is a way to cash in and thanks to inflation. It’s a government-backed bond, the Series I bond. “The I-bond is gaining a lot of attention right now because it does something unique and different than other bonds that are out there, it has an inflation rate factored in,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.
GREENSBORO, NC

