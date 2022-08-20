Read full article on original website
A North Carolina downtown is among the slowest to recover to pre-pandemic levels
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
How Greensboro Urban Loop is impacting businesses and neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open early next year, a few months ahead of schedule. It's brought some growing pains to homes and businesses along the way, including a small farmer's market on Church Street. Co-owner Paul Laparra put down...
EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices
Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
kiss951.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
North Carolina Gardening with Dandelions - The Easiest Crop to Grow and Harvest
Gardening is a great activity to engage in, especially in the state of North Carolina! Plenty of crops can easily be grown in this state's climate & give you a pretty decent harvest to eat from when all your plants mature. You can grow plenty of vegetables herbs, and edible stuffs to enjoy, but many crops you can grow require a lot of time & effort most do not have. Luckily, this article is here to suggest a great delicious plants to grow in the Tar Heel State that require minimal effort to grow. In fact, this particular crop regularly grows in people's yards around North Carolina without them even trying & very few take advantage of this fact.... but you can!
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
Inflation bonds are paying 9.62% interest. Should you invest?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is known for shrinking your money, but there is a way to cash in and thanks to inflation. It’s a government-backed bond, the Series I bond. “The I-bond is gaining a lot of attention right now because it does something unique and different than other bonds that are out there, it has an inflation rate factored in,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.
