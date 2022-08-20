ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Comments / 11

SheaButterShea
4d ago

This same story is printed every other weekend. WE NEED AN EXPECTED OPENING DATE.

Reply
8
walter farmer jr
3d ago

they don't have tractor trailer parking either, so that's a sign of we don't have room for truckers to visit the store or purchase fuel, but I do visit the store in leeds, Al when my wife and I travel to Ga.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
LONG BEACH, MS
theclintoncourier.net

What Are the Best Types of Small Businesses to Start in Mississippi?

A great business idea may seem challenging to implement, but when you have a strategy for executing it, it can result in a small business. Before implementing an idea, you should consider if there’s demand for your potential services or products. You should determine the best location where your business can thrive as time passes. Instead of implementing traditional business ideas, try to create authentic modern ideas that can improve people’s lives. Below is a list of several small businesses to start in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
atlantatribune.com

Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi

For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Pass Christian, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Pass Christian, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
ourmshome.com

Glamping Takes The Rough Out Of Roughing It

If your idea of camping is the excitement of stripping life down to the bare essentials, but still includes the basic comforts of home-glamping just might be for you. Traditional camping or sleeping on a clumsy bed of dirt with a tree root as a pillow is not for just anyone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
listenupyall.com

What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Menge Avenue#Christian#Beaver Nuggets#Kolache
Jackson Free Press

A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
TCHULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
WLOX

Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - August 24 in Ocean Springs, Aldi will open its first store on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and shoppers are excited. In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery stores. And it’s that slight mystery that’s adding to the anticipation. Here are a few things you should know before your first shopping trip to Aldi.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy