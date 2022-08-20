Read full article on original website
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
Community Gives Colorado Girl with Rare Disease Her Own Prom
Everybody loves a good feel-good story, and a recent one comes from right here in Colorado as a teenage girl with a rare, life-threatening disease was given her own prom by the community. Colorado Girl Has a Rare, Devastating Disease. The girl is 13-year-old Amaria Granger of Pueblo, Colorado, and...
Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall. It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow. Colorado's First Snow For...
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?
Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
‘We need to hear these stories’: Colorado begins investigating a former Indian boarding school
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
Check Out This Amazing Colorado Playground in Fort Collins
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
The Best Cannabis in Colorado: People’s Choice 2022 Winners
There is a large variety of cannabis to choose from in Colorado and if you're looking for the best, then look no further. The winners of the 2022 Cannabis Cup in Colorado were announced on August 21, 2022, and we have the results. What is the Colorado Cannabis Cup?. The...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Bridey Murphy Allegedly Died + Returned as a Colorado Housewife
A strange and intriguing tale involving reincarnation and something called Cryptomnesia began right here in Colorado. Take a look at the legend of Bridey Murphy, the woman who died and was allegedly reincarnated into the body of a Colorado housewife. Who Was Bridey Murphy?. The original, and what some believe...
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
