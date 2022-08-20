Our latest installment takes us southbound to Gainesville. The Florida Gators cemented themselves as a premier hoops program under Billy Donovan’s tutelage, famously winning back-to-back titles in the mid-aughts and four consecutive Elite Eight Appearances in the early 2010’s. After Donovan’s departure to the NBA, Mike White took the helm for the next six seasons. In a vacuum, White was successful, securing four NCAA Tournament bids in his six campaigns. However, Florida does not operate in this vacuum. White’s teams only survived the first weekend of March Madness once in his tenure during Year 2. Far from a failure, White simply did not win at the level required to remain gainfully employed at the O’Dome. Beloved Bulldog Scott Stricklin and the administration at large decided it was time to stop treading water and time to go spelunking.

