Napier: Potential of Florida's defensive line is clear despite lack of experience outside Dexter
With UF’s fall camp now in the rearview, Gervon Dexter Sr. appears to be the only guarantee when it comes to Florida’s starting unit along the defensive line. After Dexter, the rotation becomes much less clear, as the Gators will have to count on an abundance of players with potential yet lacking significant game experience when the season opens Sept. 3 against No. 8-ranked Utah.
Ross's Review: An Early Look at SEC Transfer Hauls: Florida
Our latest installment takes us southbound to Gainesville. The Florida Gators cemented themselves as a premier hoops program under Billy Donovan’s tutelage, famously winning back-to-back titles in the mid-aughts and four consecutive Elite Eight Appearances in the early 2010’s. After Donovan’s departure to the NBA, Mike White took the helm for the next six seasons. In a vacuum, White was successful, securing four NCAA Tournament bids in his six campaigns. However, Florida does not operate in this vacuum. White’s teams only survived the first weekend of March Madness once in his tenure during Year 2. Far from a failure, White simply did not win at the level required to remain gainfully employed at the O’Dome. Beloved Bulldog Scott Stricklin and the administration at large decided it was time to stop treading water and time to go spelunking.
Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami
Predicting the season records for UCF, Florida, Florida State, and Miami.
Former Jaguars, Gators coach Urban Meyer returns to college football
Urban Meyer, a former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and University of Florida Gators, will make his return to college football this year
Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'
Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more
Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022
The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
Huey Magoo's gaining ground in Florida
Huey Magoo's has opened the first of three locations planned for the Gainesville, Florida, area. The 2,250-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot outdoor patio and is under the direction of husband-and-wife franchisee team, Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. "We are very excited to finally open our...
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The
Dramatic video at the end of a pursuit in Gainesville following early morning carjacking in Tampa
At approximately 4:05 a.m. on August 23, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. Victim #1 was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon J Baker, demanded she exit the car, then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Maxima. The victim was not injured.
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua County precinct runs out of GOP ballots
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218. A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median. A...
Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids
A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
Chevella Young, Ricky Jernigan set to fill city council seats in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the votes were still being counted by the end of election day but two candidates are set to join the City Council of Lake City. District 10 candidate Chevella Young won the race. She is set to replace Eugene Jefferson, who did not run in the race.
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
“If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him’: Mayor contributes to an active investigation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him.”. On the night of August 13, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn participated in a ride-a-long with Ocala police officers. Around 10:30 pm that night, K9 Officer Roberson and Guinn responded to a...
