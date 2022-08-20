Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Fiscal Court celebrates first reading of sports complex agreement
The biggest piece of business on the agenda for the McCracken Fiscal Court was the first reading of the sports complex ordinance. The ordinance reflects the county's portion of the agreement with the City of Paducah and the Sports Commission to allow the design and construction process to begin on the Greenway Sports Complex.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah City Commission introduces sports complex ordinance; announces BUILD grant approval
The Paducah City Commission introduced the ordinance that would get the ball rolling on the Paducah-McCracken County Athletic Complex, and announced the approval of the BUILD Grant for the work at the riverfront. The mayor and commission expressed relief and excitement about the sports complex agreement. On Tuesday the commission,...
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
Vashawn Jones and Mitzie Seger share what's new for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry...
westkentuckystar.com
Baptist Health Paducah names Kentucky native president
Baptist Health Paducah has named a Kentucky native to be their next president. On October 10th, Kenny Boyd will assume the role of president for Baptist Health Paducah. Boyd will take over from Matt Bailey, who has been acting in an interim role since Chris Roty left Paducah to take the reigns of Baptist Health Lexington. Bailey will assist with the transition through October 28th.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run stops in Mayfield to honor veterans and tornado victims
MAYFIELD, KY — More than 250 motorcycles passed through the city of Mayfield this afternoon as part of the American Legion Legacy Run. They stopped at Harmon Park for about an hour, where they held a commemorative ceremony honoring veterans and their families, as well as people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
westkentuckystar.com
Superload now on I-24 from Eddyville to Cadiz
10:30 AM UPDATE: The caravan is now on I-24, heading east from the Eddyville/Princeton exit on its way to the Cadiz/US 68 exit. 9:50 AM UPDATE: The caravan has left the Eddyville Riverport and is underway toward the Eddyville/Princeton exit of I-24. 8:20 AM UPDATE: Delays are being reported as the superload is still being loaded on to its special hauler at the Eddyville Riverport. It may be 2 to 3 hours before the caravan begins its trek along KY 93 and 293 to the Eddyville/Princeton exit of I-24.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's CSI acquired in $1.6 billion deal
Paducah-based Computer Services Incorporated announced Monday that they have been acquired by a pair of private investment firms. The deal, valued at about $1.6 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. In an all-cash deal, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners will pay $58 a share for CSI. Centerbridge, like CSI, is in the financial services sector.
westkentuckystar.com
New robot technology employed at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion site
New robot technology is being used for the first time at the site of Paducah's former uranium enrichment facility. Workers from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership are using the robot to inspect pipes that were once part of the enrichment process. The technology is comparable to robots used to inspect municipal water pipes.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "DEATH OF INMATE AT WILL COUNTY ADULT DETENTION FACILITY ocv.im/xEfXmoA"
Wabash Community Unit School District 348 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students during...
westkentuckystar.com
Driver of overturned semi revealed to be wanted fugitive
When a semi and its trailer overturned Monday in Caldwell County, it eventually resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana fugitive. Caldwell County deputies found the semi on its side along KY 139 and the driver outside the truck with no injuries. When they ran a check on 27-year old...
Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer
A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested on multiple charges Friday.
Mayfield candle manufacturer charged with OSHA violations after December tornado outbreak
OSHA documents indicate Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
wish989.com
Williamson County State’s Attorney Announces New Hires
MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale Monday announced that she fulfilled one of her goals when she was recently sworn into office. In a press release, Cascio-Hale mentioned her three goals – to seek justice for victims of crime, to improve the relationship between the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement and to limit or eliminate the backlog that was a result of Covid.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society no longer taking animals
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State humane society is forced to make changes as the large amount of animals they are taking care of is becoming too much. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society announced they will no longer be taking in animals at this time. They say they have about 100 animals currently in […]
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
14news.com
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at German American Bank on N. Green Street. They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man, about 50-years-old, with a thin build, missing tooth, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
