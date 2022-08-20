10:30 AM UPDATE: The caravan is now on I-24, heading east from the Eddyville/Princeton exit on its way to the Cadiz/US 68 exit. 9:50 AM UPDATE: The caravan has left the Eddyville Riverport and is underway toward the Eddyville/Princeton exit of I-24. 8:20 AM UPDATE: Delays are being reported as the superload is still being loaded on to its special hauler at the Eddyville Riverport. It may be 2 to 3 hours before the caravan begins its trek along KY 93 and 293 to the Eddyville/Princeton exit of I-24.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO