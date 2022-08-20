ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Dennis Kelly had procedure on knee injury

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Dennis Kelly underwent a procedure for the knee injury he suffered during the first week of training camp, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday.

Kelly has missed the majority of training camp due to the knee injury and still seems to have a good shot to make the roster if he can return relatively soon. The Colts haven’t put him on the PUP list, though it doesn’t matter all that much because he would count against the active roster either way until the season begins.

But Reich said that Kelly is making good progress from his knee procedure.

“Making good progress. We talked to him [Thursday] morning,” Reich said of Kelly. “Yeah, he had a procedure and everything went well and he’s doing very well. Talked to him this morning, good spirits, making good progress.”

Reich isn’t one to typically divulge the details of a player’s recovery timeline so we don’t really know how close Kelly is to a return to the field.

The veteran offensive lineman would be a strong asset to the offensive line given his ability to play the four spots along the front (excluding center). However, the Colts haven’t had much to see from the veteran since camp started.

With the offensive tackle depth being a question mark, the Colts will continue to search for answers until Kelly’s eventual return.

