tribpapers.com
Gibson Preps Warhorses for WHC Battles
Black Mountain – New head coach Zach Gibson brings Pisgah Bear gritty success to Owen football, to further revive fierce willpower in the Swannanoa Valley. Gibson, 29, a 2011 Enka grad, played offensive line and linebacker for Enka and Mars Hill. He graduated from UNC-Asheville in 2017. He coached at Enka in 2014-16, Asheville High in 2016-17, and the past four seasons at Pisgah. He ran a hybrid Wing T as a PHS offensive under Brett Chappell for three years. The fast-rising coach was also the OC for AHS under David Burdette. Gibson also credits the Wilkins coaching family from Enka for his development.
Marion, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cloudland High School football team will have a game with McDowell High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Post and Courier
Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik will see action, and probably early in season
CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean Cade Klubnik will only be holding a clipboard early this season. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated after an Aug. 22 preseason camp practice that Klubnik will have a chance to play. Of course, the opener with ACC foe Georgia Tech is followed by non-conference games with Furman and Louisiana Tech, and should afford the Tigers an opportunity to bring the five-star freshman into the mix.
WLOS.com
Top 5 Plays of Week 1
Asheville — (WLOS) High school football is back and as good as ever. Several players didn't wait long to show off, earning them spots in the inaugural Top 5 Plays.
2022 Easley Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
EASLEY — The Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sept. 9 at halftime during the Green Wave Varsity footbal
One national writer predicts Clemson to miss playoff again, another thinks Tigers are ACC's most overrated team
CBS Sports on Monday published its ACC expert picks for 2022, taking a look at the conference and who their experts see as the most overrated and underrated teams, making bold predictions and conference champion (...)
WLOS.com
2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
my40.tv
Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
WLOS.com
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
