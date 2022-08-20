ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tribpapers.com

Gibson Preps Warhorses for WHC Battles

Black Mountain – New head coach Zach Gibson brings Pisgah Bear gritty success to Owen football, to further revive fierce willpower in the Swannanoa Valley. Gibson, 29, a 2011 Enka grad, played offensive line and linebacker for Enka and Mars Hill. He graduated from UNC-Asheville in 2017. He coached at Enka in 2014-16, Asheville High in 2016-17, and the past four seasons at Pisgah. He ran a hybrid Wing T as a PHS offensive under Brett Chappell for three years. The fast-rising coach was also the OC for AHS under David Burdette. Gibson also credits the Wilkins coaching family from Enka for his development.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
The Post and Courier

Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik will see action, and probably early in season

CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean Cade Klubnik will only be holding a clipboard early this season. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated after an Aug. 22 preseason camp practice that Klubnik will have a chance to play. Of course, the opener with ACC foe Georgia Tech is followed by non-conference games with Furman and Louisiana Tech, and should afford the Tigers an opportunity to bring the five-star freshman into the mix.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Top 5 Plays of Week 1

Asheville — (WLOS) High school football is back and as good as ever. Several players didn't wait long to show off, earning them spots in the inaugural Top 5 Plays.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Warrant served at home in Piedmont

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
my40.tv

Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Public weighs in on hospital applicants

Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport

The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC

