Related
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Brian Boyle
After going unsigned for the entire 2020-21 season, it appeared that Brian Boyle’s career, at least as an NHLer, had come to an end. However, the now-37-year-old continued to believe in himself, stayed in game shape, and was able to not only secure a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2021-22 season, but went on to earn himself a one-year, $750,000 contract.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL
The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Defense Pair Predictions for 2022-23
With training camp a month away, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have a few decisions concerning their lineup for the 2022-23 season. Trades and free agency have altered their team roster for next season, with head coach Jon Cooper and his staff looking to see how the new players will fit in. This will be especially true on defense as they look to what pairings will work best without veterans Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta and losing Zach Bogosian at the beginning of the season due to an injury.
The Hockey Writers
10 Calgary Flames Player Milestones for 2022-23
Every new NHL season begins with an infinite amount of possibilities. The common goal is to raise the Stanley Cup in the spring, yet there are still personal milestones, historical records, division titles, and playoff spots to chase down during the 82-game campaign. Every player has their unique path in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
After the level of success the Minnesota Wild had during last year’s regular season, it’s going to be hard for fans to accept anything less. They had the best record and most points in franchise history with a record of 53-22-7 and 113 points plus a fifth-place finish in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Had No Intentions of Keeping Eric Comrie
The Winnipeg Jets didn’t lose Eric Comrie, they let him go. It’s been suggested they mismanaged the situation, but make no mistake, there was no mismanagement here. To think they weren’t aware he could become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at season’s end seems illogical. They have a front office team whose very job is to oversee the administration of multiple million-dollar contracts, to know each one thoroughly and make decisions based on that information. As such, there should be very few cracks for anything to fall through.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bedard, Minten, Knies & Tavares
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the insights of 17-year-old Connor Bedard about his friend and former high school linemate Fraser Minten, whom the Maple Leafs drafted in the second round of the past NHL Entry Draft. Second, I’ll look at Matthew...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Will Benefit From Battle Between Murray & Samsonov
Heading into their 2022-23 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a drastically different setup in net than the one they had hoped would bring them more collective success in 2021-22. Gone are Jack Campbell and Petr Mrázek; in are Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Having two starter-quality goaltenders...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Looking to Prove 2021-22 Was No Fluke
The Battle of Alberta officially kicked off on Oct. 22, 1980, when the Calgary Flames visited the Edmonton Oilers at Northlands Coliseum. The Oilers won the first game, 5-3, in what would become one of the league’s most intense rivalries, as the two teams represented the Campbell Conference (now the Western Conference) in the Stanley Cup Final from 1983-1990, winning six of the decade’s 10 titles.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
The Hockey Writers
3 Pacific Division Forwards Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to our new series at The Hockey Writers where I’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. The series will cover each of the four divisions, along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us some more wheeling and dealing.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about Patrick Kane, from both the perspective of the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is there anything to these rumors?. The Montreal Canadiens appear to be getting closer to a deal with Kirby Dach and what is the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to become one of the NHL’s elite again, as it’s been nothing but disappointment the last few seasons. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall enjoyed a fine offseason, which was busy at times, and awfully quiet at others. In the end, the Penguins’ roster appears set for the 2022-23 season, and it should be a very entertaining campaign.
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Little’s Early Top 16
And just like that, now the page turns to the 2023 draft. In case you haven’t heard, this draft class is stacked like the shelves at your local Target in the hours before Black Friday shopping begins. But here we are in the last few days of August. Just...
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Blackhawks: Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks had the busiest offseason in recent memory. They let over nine players go in an attempt to accomplish a total rebuild. But as many players left the club, just as many came in. The organization signed 10 free agents this summer, and with eight of them being brand-new faces to the franchise, our writing team started a “Meet the New Blackhawks” series to get better acquainted with the roster. The next player on the list is arguably the biggest free-agent signing by Chicago, forward Max Domi.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
