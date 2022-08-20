ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

wvlt.tv

Football Vols dominate Coaches All-SEC teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Vols earned first team acclaim in the form of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young. Tillman led the conference in returning production at wide receiver, amassing 1,081 yards on 64 receptions and 12 touchdowns a season ago. Young is poised to build...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man

Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022

247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates

Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eater

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day

The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC

