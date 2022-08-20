Read full article on original website
Former Syracuse basketball player Chaz Owens transfers to junior college in Texas
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Chaz Owens, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Syracuse, has transferred to Ranger Junior College in Ranger, Texas. Owens appeared in eight games for the Orange over the last two years, including six this past season. He averaged 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds. Owens is the son of...
Tennessee names first new voice of Lady Vol basketball since 1999
When listeners tune their radios to the Lady Vol basketball games this season, they'll hear a new voice for the first time in over 20 years.
wvlt.tv
Football Vols dominate Coaches All-SEC teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Vols earned first team acclaim in the form of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young. Tillman led the conference in returning production at wide receiver, amassing 1,081 yards on 64 receptions and 12 touchdowns a season ago. Young is poised to build...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man
Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
atozsports.com
247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022
247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
wvlt.tv
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates
Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
syracuse.com
A vehicle crashed through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed after one ran a red light, and one of the vehicles then continued through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Syracuse police are investigating. 10 / 18. Syracuse strip club crash. Witnesses said two...
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. The family did not list a cause of death, though Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life. A lifelong resident of Syracuse,...
atozsports.com
Current Vols player who played under Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones details how Tennessee is different under Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Grant Frerking recently sat down with The Athletic’s Andy Staples on “The Andy Staples Show” to discuss a variety of topics. One of the things that Frerking discussed is the environment under current Vols head coach Josh Heupel as opposed to his predecessors, Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones.
Coach of CNY girls basketball team remains mystery after new candidate voted down by board
Update: The Oswego City School District Board of Education called for special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the only agenda item is a vote on approving Joe Babcock for the girls basketball coaching position. Original post: Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls basketball team still does not...
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Eater
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day
The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Maryville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
