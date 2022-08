LAWRENCE, Kan. – After months of preparation, practice and offseason development, the Kansas Jayhawks are set to open the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m. CT, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, when they play host to Tennessee Tech. The game will air on ESPN+ with Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Jay Sonnhalter (analyst) on the call.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO