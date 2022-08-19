Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges
Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
Police in this Mississippi city investigating rash of shootings into occupied vehicles — arrest made in one incident
Police in one Mississippi town are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired into occupied vehicles. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
tippahnews.com
Multiple arrests made for kidnapping
Multiple arrests made for kidnappingCooperation and Communication Between Law Enforcement Results in Timely Arrest of Kidnapping/Assault Suspects. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Flowood Police Department that an injured male victim walked into their lobby and reported that he had been to an address located in the county to meet a female where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
Natchez Democrat
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
Three arrested in Rankin County kidnapping case
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested following a kidnapping that happened in Rankin County over the weekend. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the injured victim walked into the Flowood Police Department to report that he had been assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint. Flowood police called the Rankin County Sheriff’s […]
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi homeowner reports that burglars kicked in back door, stole various items including sword
A Mississippi homeowner called police after burglars reportedly stole various items from her house including a sword. Vicksburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hanley Street regarding a residential burglary on Friday at 2:44 p.m. The complainant advised someone had kicked in the back door and the house...
WAPT
Richland police chase ends in one arrest, one on-the-run
RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police said one man is in custody and another man is on-the-run after a weekend chase and crash. According to police, officers stopped a car for careless driving about 1 p.m. Saturday, near the Raceway gas station. When the officers smelled marijuana, the officer asked...
Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office
Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers. “We are asking that anyone...
WLBT
Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies in the metro say they’re struggling to keep up with the competitive pay and benefits Capitol Police officers are being offered. With Capitol Police recruiting 31 new officers between May and September with higher-than-average salaries, it’s making it more difficult for other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vicksburgnews.com
Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine
Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man found with meth after traffic stop
Vicksburg resident Justin Cantrell, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of methamphetamine. After a traffic stop by Vicksburg Police, 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found to be inside Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday...
Comments / 0