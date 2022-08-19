Multiple arrests made for kidnappingCooperation and Communication Between Law Enforcement Results in Timely Arrest of Kidnapping/Assault Suspects. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Flowood Police Department that an injured male victim walked into their lobby and reported that he had been to an address located in the county to meet a female where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.

FLOWOOD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO