WLOX
School board names interim Hancock superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School District has a new interim superintendent to serve the remainder of the school year. Rhett Ladner was approved by a unanimous decision at the Aug. 23 board meeting. This decision comes after a the board voted to terminate the contract of...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
WJTV.com
Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
Man found guilty of transporting aliens after deputies stop car on Mississippi interstate overloaded with passengers
A Mexican man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling illegal aliens. Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Michua-Tototzin was found guilty of conspiracy to bring one or more aliens into the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry; conspiracy to unlawfully transport aliens within the United States; unlawful transportation of one or more aliens within the United States; and unlawful return of an alien to the United States after deportation or removal.
WLOX
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday. “Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”
Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores
Police are warning the public about reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts in Mississippi department stores. The Hattiesburg Police issued the following warning on Facebook:. “The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to make the public aware of several reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping...
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
atlantatribune.com
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting
A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
Woman dies after being shot by Mississippi police officer, state investigating shooting
An autopsy will be done on a Mississippi woman who died after police shot her multiple times. The shooting happened Monday night outside an apartment complex in Biloxi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, as it does with all shootings by or of law enforcement officers in the state.
WLOX
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
Real News Network
The Chris Hedges Report: Psychology of a Klansman
On Jan. 9, 1966, the White Knights of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan murdered the Black civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after firebombing and shooting into his house. It was one of thousands of hate crimes conducted in the South by whites who waged a reign of terror against Blacks to frighten them from abandoning calls for desegregation and voting rights. Terrorism by white vigilantes against religious and ethnic minorities is ingrained in the DNA of American society going back to the slave patrols—and has only escalated in recent years. The FBI recorded 8,263 reported hate crimes in 2020, a 13% jump over 2019.What motivates these people? How do they look at the world? How do they justify to themselves and others these acts of terror?
WLOX
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms. On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost.
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
‘They are not there to play’ Mississippi’s Chapel Hart readies for America’s Got Talent finals after country casts votes for singing trio
Chapel Hart wowed voters and advanced to America’s Got Talent Finale after their fiery performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town” on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, AGT revealed to the world that the Poplarville trio of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle earned enough audience votes to advance to the finale.
Two people killed when car collides with tree, Mississippi troopers report
Two Mississippi residents were killed Friday when their car left the road and struck a tree, state troopers reported. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado...
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
WWL-TV
50-year-old woman shot and killed in apparent drive-by in Bogalusa
A beloved Bogalusa woman was shot and killed while in her own home Tuesday. People say she wasn't the intended target.
