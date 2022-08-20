Read full article on original website
Asus launches 42-inch and 48-inch OLED gaming monitors with 138 Hz refresh rates
What just happened? Asus has added to the increasing number of OLED gaming monitors on the market by releasing 42-inch and 48-inch models, both of which offer 138 Hz refresh rates (when overclocked) and 0.1ms response times. They also feature HDMI 2.1 ports for getting the most out of your PS5/XBSX console. As you can imagine, these big boys have price tags to match their specs.
Latest RTX 4080 spec revision adds faster memory and a higher TBP
Rumor mill: We've been hearing a lot of rumors about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series, though most of them seem to revolve around the RTX 4070, its Ti variant, and the RTX 4090. The latest claim to come from a regular leaker involves the high-end-but-not-quite-flagship RTX 4080, which sounds like it will be an absolute beast of a card.
Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs
In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7
The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless looks like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless...but it doesn’t sound as good. Simultaneous Bluetooth audio, improved battery life, and a lighter design make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 the midrange headset to beat. By GamesRadar on August 23, 2022 90. It’s sleeker, comfortable as...
Google's new AI image noise reduction tool could be a game changer
Why it matters: Google Research is working on new AI image noise reduction technology that could drastically change low-light photography. The tool is capable of reconstructing a dark scene with powerful denoising and minimal artifacts, comfortably outperforming existing denoise tools. Computational photography has come a long way, and nowadays it...
Spider-Man Remastered CPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We're back with another big Spider-Man Remastered benchmark, this time focusing on CPU performance. Last week we threw 43 GPUs at the game to see which models performed the best in their respective price ranges, but noted at the time that CPU performance also appeared to be a real concern for this game, with very high utilization seen with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
Intel engineers found 43 driver issues after watching one Arc A380 review on YouTube
Recap: Intel launched the Arc 3 A380 in China earlier this year and it finally found its way into the hands of reviewers last month. The consensus was that it performed okay for an entry-level card but was too hindered by buggy drivers to be a product worth buying. Gamers...
Asus finally recalls faulty ROG Z690 Hero motherboards that were catching fire
Facepalm: Asus has finally issued a recall of the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards that users last year reported could catch fire. Just some models are affected by the issue, but if yours is, you should send it in for a free replacement immediately. If you missed the saga as...
Man has chips implanted into his hands for storing data, home access, and opening a Tesla
WTF?! Several of today's automotive companies are abandoning traditional physical keys that access and start vehicles in favor of apps and NFC tech. That's good news for anyone worried about losing their keys, but what if you've left your smartphone somewhere? That's when a key chip implanted into your hand would be helpful.
Sony finally answers the Xbox Elite Controller with DualSense Edge
Something to look forward to: Since Microsoft unveiled its first Xbox Elite controller in 2015, users have wondered when or if Sony would respond to it. We now have our answer with the DualSense Edge, which appears to mirror the Elite controller's extensive customization options. On Tuesday, at the Gamescom...
Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In the lead up to next generation GPUs, current graphics card prices continue to dominate the discussion. We're expecting next-gen graphics to be unveiled in a few months, and it feels like Nvidia and AMD are getting desperate to sell their current stock at the highest possible price before new cards are announced. There are still a few horrible deals out there, a few decent buys, and of course some news to talk about in our latest GPU pricing update.
Samsung asks customer to destroy 980 Pro SSD with a drill before returning it for RMA
Cutting corners: Samsung Germany has taken data protection to a new extreme. They requested a customer to destroy his Samsung 980 Pro by drilling or smashing it with a hammer before returning it for RMA. But why?. Returning an SSD can be a delicate process as data security can be...
Prototype Apple-1 computer used by Steve Jobs auctioned for almost $700,000
In context: In 1976, Steve Jobs used this prototype to demonstrate the Apple-1 computer to Paul Terrell, owner of one of the first computer stores in the world. Terrell later placed a purchase order for fifty Apple-1s. If the prototype was in better condition, it could have set a new record amount paid for an Apple-1 computer, which currently sits at $905,000.
Project Cars 1 and 2 receive deep discounts before leaving digital store shelves this fall
Bottom line: People shouldn't be surprised when a company delists sports or racing games that contain licensed content, especially if sequels to those games remain on the market. In this case, however, the follow-up is less popular with fans. There are currently multiple ways to cheaply try Project Cars and Project Cars 2 while they're still available.
Dead Island 2 (with Amazon Alexa voice support) and Lords of the Fallen get resurrected at Gamescom
Something to look forward to: It's been eight years since Dead Island 2's announcement and first trailer. Nearly an entire decade later, a second trailer has landed, and with it comes confirmation of the release date. It'll also be the first game to feature Alexa Game Control, which allows players to use voice commands to accomplish in-game actions.
Ryzen 5 7600X engineering samples appear on a Chinese flea market
Something to look forward to: With the reveal and launch of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series of processors drawing closer, engineering samples of the processors have begun to reach partners and manufacturers. However, some of these samples have reached a different location... a Chinese flea market. As AMD prepares the...
