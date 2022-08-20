ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechSpot

Asus launches 42-inch and 48-inch OLED gaming monitors with 138 Hz refresh rates

What just happened? Asus has added to the increasing number of OLED gaming monitors on the market by releasing 42-inch and 48-inch models, both of which offer 138 Hz refresh rates (when overclocked) and 0.1ms response times. They also feature HDMI 2.1 ports for getting the most out of your PS5/XBSX console. As you can imagine, these big boys have price tags to match their specs.
TechSpot

Latest RTX 4080 spec revision adds faster memory and a higher TBP

Rumor mill: We've been hearing a lot of rumors about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series, though most of them seem to revolve around the RTX 4070, its Ti variant, and the RTX 4090. The latest claim to come from a regular leaker involves the high-end-but-not-quite-flagship RTX 4080, which sounds like it will be an absolute beast of a card.
TechSpot

Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs

In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
TechSpot

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7

The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless looks like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless...but it doesn’t sound as good. Simultaneous Bluetooth audio, improved battery life, and a lighter design make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 the midrange headset to beat. By GamesRadar on August 23, 2022 90. It’s sleeker, comfortable as...
TechSpot

Google's new AI image noise reduction tool could be a game changer

Why it matters: Google Research is working on new AI image noise reduction technology that could drastically change low-light photography. The tool is capable of reconstructing a dark scene with powerful denoising and minimal artifacts, comfortably outperforming existing denoise tools. Computational photography has come a long way, and nowadays it...
TechSpot

Spider-Man Remastered CPU Benchmark

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We're back with another big Spider-Man Remastered benchmark, this time focusing on CPU performance. Last week we threw 43 GPUs at the game to see which models performed the best in their respective price ranges, but noted at the time that CPU performance also appeared to be a real concern for this game, with very high utilization seen with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
TechSpot

JLB93

TechSpot

Mondall design

TechSpot

Sony finally answers the Xbox Elite Controller with DualSense Edge

Something to look forward to: Since Microsoft unveiled its first Xbox Elite controller in 2015, users have wondered when or if Sony would respond to it. We now have our answer with the DualSense Edge, which appears to mirror the Elite controller's extensive customization options. On Tuesday, at the Gamescom...
TechSpot

Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In the lead up to next generation GPUs, current graphics card prices continue to dominate the discussion. We're expecting next-gen graphics to be unveiled in a few months, and it feels like Nvidia and AMD are getting desperate to sell their current stock at the highest possible price before new cards are announced. There are still a few horrible deals out there, a few decent buys, and of course some news to talk about in our latest GPU pricing update.
TechSpot

AlexSun

Well they are going to have a hard time offloading all that at those prices during the crypto winter. Let's just remember that 1060Ti... Sure, I don't mind. It's nothing I said, it's what Linus said. While I don't agree with everything Linus says, I can't deny what he... AlexSun...
TechSpot

hpubet93

TechSpot

Prototype Apple-1 computer used by Steve Jobs auctioned for almost $700,000

In context: In 1976, Steve Jobs used this prototype to demonstrate the Apple-1 computer to Paul Terrell, owner of one of the first computer stores in the world. Terrell later placed a purchase order for fifty Apple-1s. If the prototype was in better condition, it could have set a new record amount paid for an Apple-1 computer, which currently sits at $905,000.
TechSpot

Ryzen 5 7600X engineering samples appear on a Chinese flea market

Something to look forward to: With the reveal and launch of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series of processors drawing closer, engineering samples of the processors have begun to reach partners and manufacturers. However, some of these samples have reached a different location... a Chinese flea market. As AMD prepares the...
TechSpot

TechSpot

