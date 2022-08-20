ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution

The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
sillyamerica.com

Big Blue Bear in Denver, Colorado (I See What You Mean)

This Denver roadside attraction is so big, I can hardly bear it. And it definitely didn’t leave me feeling blue. It’s the Big Blue Bear in Denver, Colorado. Otherwise known as, “I See What You Mean.”. In a city known as the Mile High City, it is...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
La Veta, CO
City
Model, CO
Local
Colorado Government
K2 Radio

The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Construction Project#State Of Colorado#Luxurious Ranch#Coloradans
95 Rock KKNN

Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend

It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
COLORADO CITY, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls Pond

When people think about hiking near Denver, their minds quickly go to destinations such as Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Red Rocks, and other well-known destinations. Staunton State Park is by no means "unknown", but it is often overlooked as an amazing hiking destination located ONLY 45 MINUTES AWAY from Denver! Be prepared to pay a small fee to enter this state park. Just like all other hikes, the earlier you start the better! There was a line when we went to get in, but it did move pretty fast.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Country Living: Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently on the Market

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
tornadopix.com

Denver business shuts down due to rising rents and labor shortages

A handful of Denver-area businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic have closed their doors for good this year — often not by choice. After two years of coronavirus-related difficulties, these businesses are now facing the painful decision of closing due to huge monthly rent increases or disputes with landlords (which, not surprisingly, are sometimes caused by rising rents).
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy