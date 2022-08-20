Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, on Using Assays to Predict Outcomes and Select Adjuvant Therapy in Stage II CRC

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Outcomes of patients with stage I"“II Hodgkin lymphoma who had uniform pre-treatment staging with PET/CT and treatment with limited field radiation therapy after chemotherapy
Combined modality therapy (CMT) consisting of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy (RT) is an accepted standard of care for stage I-II Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). The German Hodgkin Study Group trials HD7-HD11 [1] helped to establish the parameters for CMT, ultimately leading to HD10 and HD11 and adoption of 20"‰Gy and 30"‰Gy, using involved field RT (IFRT), as the standard dose of RT following ABVD for favorable and unfavorable HL, respectively. Relapse has not to be eliminated, however. For example, the HD10 trial reported a 10 year progression-free survival rate of 87% [1].
cancernetwork.com
Trevor M. Feinstein, MD, Examines Docetaxel With or Without Plinabulin in Stage IIIB/IV EGFR Wild-Type NSCLC
Trevor M. Feinstein, MD, discussed the phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial evaluating docetaxel with or without plinabulin for patients with EGFR wild-type stage IIIB/IV non–small cell lung cancer. The phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial (NCT02504489) aimed to determine if use of docetaxel with plinabulin could improve efficacy and safety outcomes vs...
cancernetwork.com
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, on Necessary Next Steps for Research in KRAS G12C+ NSCLC
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, highlights several unanswered questions within the KRAS G12C–positive non–small cell lung cancer space. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Thoracic and Phase I Programs as well as co-director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institution and clinical assistant professor at Johns Hopkin University, discussed future research efforts related to KRAS G12C–positive non–small cell lung cancer. He spoke about the necessity of assessing KRAS inhibitor plus immunotherapy combinations, resistance mechanisms, and drugs targeting other KRAS mutations.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
cancernetwork.com
Selecting Therapy for Low-Volume mCSPC
I’ll come to Ben. As a urologist, you are a lot more likely to see low volume metastatic prostate cancer that occurs in the backdrop of a localized prostate cancer. Is there any unique strategy you employ in your clinic then as a surgeon when you see these patients who have, instead of, say 6 bone metastases, have [a few bone metastasis, otherwise completely asymptomatic, had radical prostatectomy 3 years prior to onset of these 2 bone mets [metastases]? How do you approach these patients?
cancernetwork.com
Metastatic CSPC: Rationale Behind ADT + Apalutamide Therapy
Neeraj Agarwal, MD: I’ll come to Simon now and ask, why did you choose ADT [androgen deprivation therapy] plus apalutamide from the perspective of quality of life? Second, all these trials have reported quality of life data; how do you discuss these data with your patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer?
ajmc.com
Clinicians Slow to Adopt PD-1, PD-L1 Inhibitors in NSCLC
A significant subset of patients continues to receive chemotherapy monotherapy despite the availability of newer approaches, including programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) inhibitors. The approvals of programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) inhibitors have led to a significant shift in first-line...
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab for mRCC Shows Efficacy and Limited Treatment Discontinuation
During a live virtual event, Thomas Hutson, DO, PharmD, discussed the outcomes of the CLEAR trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. CASE. A 59-year-old Black woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). She underwent left radical nephrectomy in December 2019
cancernetwork.com
Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy Appears to be a Promising Option in New, Recurrent Glioblastoma
Results from a multicenter study showed similar median overall survival results with laser interstitial thermal therapy compared with other tumor resection studies that used radiation and chemotherapy followed by laser ablation in patients with IDH wild-type glioblastoma. Interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) appeared to be a promising option for patients with...
Nature.com
Patient-reported symptom burden in patients with rare cancers receiving pembrolizumab in a phase II Clinical Trial
Patients with rare solid tumors treated on early phase trials experience toxicities from their tumors and treatments. However, limited data exist to describe the detailed symptom burden suffered by these patients, particularly those with rare solid tumors treated with immunotherapy. We performed a prospective longitudinal study to capture patient-reported symptom burden. Patients completed the validated MD Anderson Symptom Inventory (MDASI)-Immunotherapy with 20 symptoms including 7 immunotherapy-specific items and 6 interference items at baseline and weekly thereafter for up to 9Â weeks. Symptoms and interference were rated on 0"“10 scales (0"‰="‰none or no interference, 10"‰="‰worst imaginable or complete interference). Group-based trajectory modelling determined higher and lower symptom groups. A total of 336 MDASI questionnaires were completed by 53 patients (mean age 55.4y, 53% male) with advanced rare cancers receiving pembrolizumab in a Phase II clinical trial. Symptoms reported as most severe over the course of the treatment over 9Â weeks were fatigue [mean (M)"‰="‰3.8, SD"‰="‰2.3], pain (M"‰="‰3.7, SD"‰="‰2.9), disturbed sleep (M"‰="‰2.7, SD"‰="‰2.3), drowsiness (M"‰="‰2.6, SD"‰="‰2.0) and lack of appetite (M"‰="‰2.5, SD"‰="‰2.1). Pain in the abdomen (M"‰="‰2.2, SD"‰="‰2.4), rash (M"‰="‰1.1, SD"‰="‰1.8) and diarrhea (M"‰="‰0.9, SD"‰="‰1.5) were less severe. Interference with walking was rated the highest (M"‰="‰3.4, SD"‰="‰2.8) and relations with others was rated the lowest (M"‰="‰2.1, SD"‰="‰2.6). Using a composite score based on the five most severe symptoms (fatigue, pain, lack of appetite, feeling drowsy and sleep disturbance), 43% were classified into the high symptom burden group. Using a score based on immunotherapy-specific symptoms (e.g., rash, diarrhea) 33% of patients were included in the high symptom group. Symptom burden stayed relatively stable in the high- and low-symptom burden patient groups from baseline through 9Â weeks. Some patients with rare malignancies experienced high symptom burden even at baseline. In patients with rare cancers, symptom trajectories stayed relatively stable over nine weeks of treatment with pembrolizumab.
MedicalXpress
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant Axitinib May Successfully Downstage Venous Tumor Thrombus Extension in Clear Cell RCC
Patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma may experience successfully downstaging of venous tumor thrombus extent with neoadjuvant axitinib. Treatment with neoadjuvant axitinib (Inlyta) appeared to have successful downstaging of venous tumor thrombus (VTT) extension to the renal vein or inferior vena cava in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to findings from the phase 2 NAXIVA study (NCT03494816).
Fairfield Sun Times
Pathogenic Germline Variants ID'd in Patients With Lung Cancer
MONDAY, Aug. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A total of 14.9 percent of patients with lung cancer have pathogenic germline variants (PGV), most of which are potentially clinically actionable, according to a study presented Aug. 16 as part of the American Society for Clinical Oncology Plenary Series. Steven Sorscher, M.D.,...
Nature.com
Regulation of tumor metabolism by post translational modifications on metabolic enzymes
Metabolic reprogramming is a hallmark of cancer development, progression, and metastasis. Several metabolic pathways such as glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, lipid metabolism, and glutamine catabolism are frequently altered to support cancer growth. Importantly, the activity of the rate-limiting metabolic enzymes in these pathways are specifically modulated in cancer cells. This is achieved by transcriptional, translational, and post translational regulations that enhance the expression, activity, stability, and substrate sensitivity of the rate-limiting enzymes. These mechanisms allow the enzymes to retain increased activity supporting the metabolic needs of rapidly growing tumors, sustain their survival in the hostile tumor microenvironments and in the metastatic lesions. In this review, we primarily focused on the post translational modifications of the rate-limiting enzymes in the glucose and glutamine metabolism, TCA cycle, and fatty acid metabolism promoting tumor progression and metastasis.
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Canakinumab Misses DFS End Point in R0 Resected Stage II-IIIA NSCLC
In an update to the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial, investigators reported that canakinumab did not significantly improve disease-free survival over placebo in patients with completely resected non–small cell lung cancer. Treatment with canakinumab (ACZ885) did not result in a disease-free survival (DFS) improvement over placebo in patients with fully...
renalandurologynews.com
Age-Related Kidney Function Decline Faster in Men vs Women
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is more likely to develop in women compared with men, but men are more likely to progress to kidney failure requiring renal replacement therapy. Now new research sheds light on this apparent contradiction by revealing that age-related kidney function decline occurs more rapidly in healthy men vs women.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
