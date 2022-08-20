Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, on Using Assays to Predict Outcomes and Select Adjuvant Therapy in Stage II CRC

Patients with rare solid tumors treated on early phase trials experience toxicities from their tumors and treatments. However, limited data exist to describe the detailed symptom burden suffered by these patients, particularly those with rare solid tumors treated with immunotherapy. We performed a prospective longitudinal study to capture patient-reported symptom burden. Patients completed the validated MD Anderson Symptom Inventory (MDASI)-Immunotherapy with 20 symptoms including 7 immunotherapy-specific items and 6 interference items at baseline and weekly thereafter for up to 9Â weeks. Symptoms and interference were rated on 0"“10 scales (0"‰="‰none or no interference, 10"‰="‰worst imaginable or complete interference). Group-based trajectory modelling determined higher and lower symptom groups. A total of 336 MDASI questionnaires were completed by 53 patients (mean age 55.4y, 53% male) with advanced rare cancers receiving pembrolizumab in a Phase II clinical trial. Symptoms reported as most severe over the course of the treatment over 9Â weeks were fatigue [mean (M)"‰="‰3.8, SD"‰="‰2.3], pain (M"‰="‰3.7, SD"‰="‰2.9), disturbed sleep (M"‰="‰2.7, SD"‰="‰2.3), drowsiness (M"‰="‰2.6, SD"‰="‰2.0) and lack of appetite (M"‰="‰2.5, SD"‰="‰2.1). Pain in the abdomen (M"‰="‰2.2, SD"‰="‰2.4), rash (M"‰="‰1.1, SD"‰="‰1.8) and diarrhea (M"‰="‰0.9, SD"‰="‰1.5) were less severe. Interference with walking was rated the highest (M"‰="‰3.4, SD"‰="‰2.8) and relations with others was rated the lowest (M"‰="‰2.1, SD"‰="‰2.6). Using a composite score based on the five most severe symptoms (fatigue, pain, lack of appetite, feeling drowsy and sleep disturbance), 43% were classified into the high symptom burden group. Using a score based on immunotherapy-specific symptoms (e.g., rash, diarrhea) 33% of patients were included in the high symptom group. Symptom burden stayed relatively stable in the high- and low-symptom burden patient groups from baseline through 9Â weeks. Some patients with rare malignancies experienced high symptom burden even at baseline. In patients with rare cancers, symptom trajectories stayed relatively stable over nine weeks of treatment with pembrolizumab.

