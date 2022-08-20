Read full article on original website
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Taylor Swift to Receive Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Title at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards
Taylor Swift is one of two Decade Honorees at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (NSAI.) Per the Tennessean, the country star-turned-pop-monolith will be named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at an awards ceremony that is set to be held at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20. The event's other Decade...
Dierks Bentley Put His Guitar Away ‘For a Year’ Prior to Making Upcoming Album
It's been more than four years since Dierks Bentley released his last studio album, The Mountain, and after the release of two non-album singles (2020's "Gone" and 2021's "Beers on Me"), the singer's next full-length project is well on its way. Bentley shared information about the upcoming project with hosts...
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lainey Wilson Will Embrace Her Unique Flair In Her Next Album, ‘Bell Bottom Country’
With the release of her 2021 debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson introduced fans to a '70s rock-flavored brand of country music that's all her own. Now, she's readying the release of her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, a project that promises to double down on that artistic individuality.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
‘American Idol’s Grace Kinstler Releases Powerful New Song ‘Pray For You’
American Idol Season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler has released a new song called “Pray For You.” It’s a powerhouse ballad that shows off Grace’s amazing voice. She shared insight into the song’s meaning on Instagram. Grace Kinstler Releases New Song ‘Pray For You’. “I...
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville
Dr. John’s posthumous album Things Happen That Way is out next month. The latest teaser from the project is a cover of “End Of The Line” by the classic-rock elder-statesman supergroup Traveling Wilburys. Rather than George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty singing the song (Bob Dylan sat that one out), this cover matches Dr. John with his fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville and the young talent Katie Pruitt. It’s just lovely, and you can hear it below.
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’: John Lennon Convinced Paul McCartney to ‘Fix’ a Line From the Song
John Lennon used reverse psychology to get Paul McCartney to change a lyric from The Beatles' "Hey Jude." The song became an international hit.
Behind the Band Name: Hootie & the Blowfish
There’s something about college bands. They’re bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and every now and then, they’re really good. It must have something to do with the lack of sleep and the constant, overwhelming amount of stimulation. Such were the humble beginnings of the band Hootie & the Blowfish.
Honey Harper Put Their Own Spin on Retro Southern Rock in ‘Broken Token’ [LISTEN]
Honey Harper are set to release their sophomore album Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky on Oct. 28 via ATO Records. The innovative, genre-bending outfit have shared their first cut from the project today (Aug. 16), which serves as a modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s. Anchored...
Blake Shelton Reveals How He Prioritizes Gwen and the Kids Over Career in His ‘New Phase’ of Life
Family first! Blake Shelton has revealed how his marriage to Gwen Stefani and being a stepfather to her three sons has taken him into a “new phase” of his life where his career comes second. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the...
Evanescence's Bring Me To Life is number 1 on iTunes 19 years after its release and no one is quite sure why
Evanescence's most famous song is experiencing a serious resurgence
Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82
Jerry Allison, whose drumming powered Buddy Holly's influential rock and roll hits, has died at the age of 82. As part of The Crickets, Allison co-wrote songs like That'll Be The Day and Peggy Sue, earning him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. His death was...
Dierks Bentley Steps Outside the Country Genre for an Onstage Pink Cover With His Daughter, Evie [Watch]
Dierks Bentley stepped outside his comfort zone during a Beers on Me Tour stop in Tampa on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he invited his oldest daughter, 13-year-old Evie, to the stage for a duet of her choosing. Evie has made several appearances onstage at her dad's concerts in the past,...
Walker Hayes Eyes ‘Fancy Like’-Themed Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville
Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.
Willie Nelson Writes Book About Late Drummer Paul English: “I Knew Him Before We Ever Met”
Willie Nelson has revealed his new book Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship,” out Sept. 20 via Harper Horizon. Me and Paul documents the long friendship between Nelson and Paul English, who played many roles in Nelson’s life as a drummer, tour accountant, and bodyguard. Nelson also called English his “guardian angel.”
