Deezy G-Makn is an artist who has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry. Born and raised in Sanford, North Carolina, he started rapping in school, often studying the dictionary, constantly skimming for a word he didn’t know. Later he started rapping in the local underground rap scene and proving he had the skills to reach the top, inspired mainly by southern rap greats like Plies, Lil Wayne, Rod, Wave, Boosie, and Kevin Gates. His music is considered raw and real and includes some of his more popular songs like “Who am I, Glizok, Sing for me, and Dreamin.”

SANFORD, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO