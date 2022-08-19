ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Backpack giveaway set for Monday

Students can get backpacks, school supplies and a hot meal during a drive-thru back-to-school event Monday, Aug. 22. Balm in Gilead, in partnership with Cumberland County Schools and the Carolina Panthers, will distribute the items to students in need during an event Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., the school system said in a release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville shootout injures one

A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
WHITEVILLE, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Sports
hiphopsince1987.com

Deezy G-Makn, putting Sanford on the map.

Deezy G-Makn is an artist who has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry. Born and raised in Sanford, North Carolina, he started rapping in school, often studying the dictionary, constantly skimming for a word he didn’t know. Later he started rapping in the local underground rap scene and proving he had the skills to reach the top, inspired mainly by southern rap greats like Plies, Lil Wayne, Rod, Wave, Boosie, and Kevin Gates. His music is considered raw and real and includes some of his more popular songs like “Who am I, Glizok, Sing for me, and Dreamin.”
SANFORD, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
#Scots#Softball Player#The Scotland High School
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies after Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods

A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
ABERDEEN, NC
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
communitytimessc.com

Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina

Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

McKamey Jury Selection Begins

Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

