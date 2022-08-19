Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
Backpack giveaway set for Monday
Students can get backpacks, school supplies and a hot meal during a drive-thru back-to-school event Monday, Aug. 22. Balm in Gilead, in partnership with Cumberland County Schools and the Carolina Panthers, will distribute the items to students in need during an event Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., the school system said in a release.
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
Deezy G-Makn, putting Sanford on the map.
Deezy G-Makn is an artist who has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry. Born and raised in Sanford, North Carolina, he started rapping in school, often studying the dictionary, constantly skimming for a word he didn’t know. Later he started rapping in the local underground rap scene and proving he had the skills to reach the top, inspired mainly by southern rap greats like Plies, Lil Wayne, Rod, Wave, Boosie, and Kevin Gates. His music is considered raw and real and includes some of his more popular songs like “Who am I, Glizok, Sing for me, and Dreamin.”
Cumberland County schools to request state grant to build new high school
The Cumberland County Board of Education Committee Meetings will occur on Thursday morning. During the finance committee meeting, board members will discuss approving a grant application to help build a new school that would replace E.E. Smith High School.
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
Curry Family Reunion is having backpack giveaway, health fair on Aug. 20
The Curry Family is using their family reunion to help give back to the community. A free backpack giveaway is underway today (Aug. 20) in the parking lot of the Marlboro County EMS building on Marlboro Street (across from the back of Wells Fargo). It is from 9 a.m.-noon. In...
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods
A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina
Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Dennis “StubLuv” Lamont Willis
Dennis “StubLuv” Lamont Willis 40 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on August 18, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
McKamey Jury Selection Begins
Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Fayetteville woman stabbed to death remembered for her love of riding horses
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found her body in a home on Shiloh Court on Monday night. Her husband, the main suspect in her death, died in a nearby crash 30 minutes after her stabbing, according to authorities.
