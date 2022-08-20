Gameday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans Ahead of Saturday Night's Preseason Game vs the Buccaneers

Read full article on original website
Buccaneers: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 on Saturday night after the latter labored awkwardly for four quarters. Bucs fans surely would have liked to see their backups do better overall in their time under the sun, but you just have to take what you can get. Head...
Is Kyle Trask really the future at QB for the Bucs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into their third season with the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but what does the future look like for the Bucs at the game’s most important position?. Behind Brady is longtime veteran backup Blaine Gabbert, who has tons of experience in Tampa Bay’s...
Bucs place-kicking derby coming down to wire, Todd Bowles says
TAMPA — If the Bucs have decided on a place-kicker for 2022, they’re not revealing their choice until after Saturday’s preseason finale in Indianapolis. “It’s going to come down to the last week,” coach Todd Bowles said after Tuesday’s indoor workout. “And we’ll make that decision after that.”
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is returning to the team "this week" after missing extended time due to personal reasons, head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady will be back with the team on Monday. According to ESPN, Bowles is...
Tom Brady is back, and so is the Bucs’ swagger
TAMPA — At just a few minutes before 1 p.m. Monday, Tom Brady walked out of AdventHealth Training Center wearing his orange No. 12 practice jersey, red shorts and a ball cap. It had been 11 days since Brady had been with the Bucs, having left training camp for...
Giants' Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new general manager and coach, questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’ future, the hope Saquon Barkley will run wild again and a belief their unpredictable defense is going to be good. The one thing missing this year is the high expectations change normally brings. That was the case in 2018 when then-GM Dave Gettleman hired offensive guru Pat Shurmur as his coach. It happened again in 2020 when Gettleman turned to the Bill Belichick/Nick Saban-mentored Joe Judge. This time, change is being accompanied by reality.
Bucs waive TE Bug Howard, reduce roster to 80 players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their roster down to the required 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, making one final move to finish off their efforts. Tight end Bug Howard was waived Monday (per multiple reports), following a handful of other moves over the last few days to get the Bucs roster compliant before Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
Bucs reporter offers ominous comments about Tom Brady absence
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter on Monday offered some ominous comments about Tom Brady’s absence from training camp. Brady leaving in the middle of Bucs training cam — and the public left wondering about the reason — led to plenty of questions, and even more speculation. There were some theories that Brady was going a reality TV show. Another report said he was on a vacation with his family.
