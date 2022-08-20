Read full article on original website
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Cardano Price Reversal May Happen Rather Soon, Here's What to Expect
XRP, DOGE, ETH Are at Loss as Crypto Investors Enter Bear Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 22
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Managed to Attract Positive Flows Last Week Despite Crypto Market Drop
According to CoinShares' latest weekly fund flow report, few cryptocurrencies ended the week with positive flows. However, XRP and ADA, despite a significant drop in quotes, managed to attract free funds from investors, albeit relatively small ones. So, due to the report, Cardano managed to finish the week with a...
DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top
Here's Why Bitcoin Might Move up After Hashribbon Cross
BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH
Chronoly.io (CRNO) Surges as Enjin (ENJ), Theta (THETA) Trapped in Bearish Zone
Chiliz (CHZ) Massive 150% Rally Launches Asset into Top 40 Biggest Assets on Market
Arthur Hayes Explains Why He Is Still Bullish on Ethereum and Defines New Bitcoin Role
Arthur Hayes, a prominent crypto enthusiast and one of the most popular analysts in the cryptocurrency sphere right now, has once again shared his views on the current state of the market, wrapping his opinion in the already familiar essay format. In his new piece, Hayes once again dives deep into the topic of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, but without forgetting to express his thoughts on both Ethereum and Bitcoin.
This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
These 5 Factors Speak Against Bitcoin: Glassnode Co-Founder
Solana, Polkadot Now Listed on World's Oldest Active Crypto Exchange, Bitstamp
Shiba Eternity to Feature at Largest Gaming Event, XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts, Cardano Tops PayPal and Netflix with Low Energy Use: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Shiba Eternity to be showcased in world's largest gaming event. According to SHIB BPP, a SHIB enthusiast’s Twitter account, Shiba Eternity Game will be showcased at Gamescom. The event is known as one of the world's largest gaming events held annually in Cologne, Germany, where publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors. Among its numerous guests, Gamescom will welcome William Volk, Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant. He confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending in order to showcase Shiba Eternity.
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 22
