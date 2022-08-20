Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
Watch: Usman Reflects On KO Loss In First Post-UFC 278 Interview
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his first interview since being brutally knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. This past weekend, Usman entered the Octagon in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena with a sixth successful title defense on his mind. Through four rounds, it appeared almost certain that “The Nigerian Nightmare” would be leaving Utah with that goal accomplished and having taken another step towards certain 170-pound GOAT status.
Khabib Sheds Insight Into Velasquez’s Mind State After Call
Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to do everything he can to support his friend and former teammate, Cain Velasquez, amidst the latter’s legal situation. Velasquez is behind bars as his attempted murder trial draws near. He recently plead not guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February confrontation with an alleged molester of his son.
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
UFC Rankings Report: Massive P4P Shakeups Following UFC 278
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 278, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was the pound-for-pound king. It seemed he was well on his way to retaining both that title and his welterweight strap when facing Leon Edwards in the night’s main event.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
Oliveira Presents The Real Reason He Accepted Makhachev Fight
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has dismissed speculation about why he accepted the fight against Islam Makhachev, explaining the real reason behind his choice. On October 22, Oliveira will look to regain his place on the 155-pound throne having been unceremoniously unseated at UFC 274 this past May following...
Cormier Forced To “Disrespect” Masvidal In Heated Exchange
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has given some advice to newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards following his title-winning performance at UFC 278, and Jorge Masvidal did not take kindly to it. Cormier had a front-row seat this past weekend as Edwards secured his place in the history books...
Dana White Provides Major Update On Colby Covington’s Return
UFC President Dana White has given a positive update on welterweight contender Colby Covington‘s return to the Octagon. Covington, a former interim titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage, was last in action this past March. He defeated former friend-turned-bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 via unanimous decision.
Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows
MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap. Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.
Merab Dvalishvili Says José Aldo Told Him He’s Retiring
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has brought some insight to his Octagon conversation with José Aldo following their UFC 278 fight. Dvalishvili used his grappling and ferocious pace to defeat Aldo via a unanimous decision at UFC 278. He has now won eight in a row and could potentially be on the verge of a bantamweight title shot.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/15-8/20): Moicano Meets Riddell
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for tough lightweight Renato Moicano, up-and-coming middleweight Bo Nickal, featherweight mainstay Andre Fili, light heavyweight powerhouse Alonzo Menifield, and undefeated former Olympian Mark Madsen. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby...
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left
MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68. Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
Islam Makhachev Uplifts Kamaru Usman Following UFC 278 KO
Islam Makhachev knows a thing or two about bouncing back from a shocking knockout, and he is now offering his support to former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Makhachev is considered one of the best fighters in the always stacked lightweight division, and is set to take on his first crack at the title when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October. While he has been largely perfect in his career, one of his early fights saw the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov get brutally knocked out by Adriano Martins in 2015.
