KENS 5
Texas style Neapolitan Pizza | Great Day SA
Italia's best, mixed with some San Antonio twists, all at your fingertips. Right on the Riverwalk, Fiume Pizzeria is ready for your business. For more information, visit https://www.fiumepizzeria.com/.
San Antonio Steak 'n Shake owner going after Cracker Barrel again
Biglari Holdings, the owner of Steak 'n Shake and Western Sizzlin', is once again trying to gain some influence over country store and Southern comfort food restaurant Cracker Barrel. Sardar Biglari, the elusive CEO who is known to hold his investor meetings in the Majestic Theatre, has already tried and failed to do this five times, the Express-News reports.
Andy's Frozen Custard serves up second San Antonio location
Head to the Stone Oak for some 'Concrete.'
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
flicksandfood.com
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Adobe Cafe's Grande Fajita in New Braunfels
This Tex-Mex style burrito smacked.
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away 250 bundtlets at its bakeries. Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the greater San Antonio area will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. Nothing Bundt Cakes will also...
KENS 5
Can Clark football finally crash the playoff party in 2022?
SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars head into 2022 looking to snap a nine-year playoff drought. And with seven starters returning on offense, head coach J.L. Geist is optimistic his current bunch is ready to break the trend. “I really like the seniors that have been with this program...
KENS 5
Marshall Rams keen to show they're 'a lot tougher than people give us credit for'
SAN ANTONIO — Tim Williams and the Marshall Rams are playing the cards dealt to them by UIL realignment. By school classification, Marshall is in Northside ISD. But the Rams will play a Northeast ISD schedule in 28-6A. That means they'll be one of the younger teams in the...
KENS 5
Watch 10,000 dominoes fall to create 'back to school' images
SAN ANTONIO — When kids go back to school, they typically prepare by getting a new backpack, picking out a new pair of shoes and getting some pencils and paper. But, one kid is commemorating the start of school by setting up 10,000 dominoes which spell out back to school images, like a teacher's apple and a science beaker.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Texas Woman Loses Everything In Flood Just Two Days After Moving In
"I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding."
