SmartWind automated window senses the temperature for an eco-friendly fresh air solution
Cool your home with fresh air using the SmartWind automated window. It monitors the outdoor air temperature, lowering your cooling costs and improving your air quality. So it’s not only eco-friendly but also a money saver. This cost-effective retrofit provides you with clean energy by pulling cool air from outside into your home. It installs in your wall near the ceiling, operating like a vent. However, unlike a standard vent, it won’t lose energy when it sits idle because it shuts its valve. This gadget complements your cooling system, saving you significant money on moderate days in the long run. Moreover, it reads the forecast on a continual basis, knowing when warm days are coming. In that case, it automatically activates its thermostat beforehand! Overall, it’s also compatible with home assistants such as Google Home Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, and it comes in 4 models.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes phone gaming so easy
Enhance your gaming experience on your phone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. This gaming controller makes a great gaming companion on the go. In fact, the design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller. You can easily pair it with the PS Remote Play app and play your PlayStation games anywhere with ease. Additionally, the collapsible and compact design also makes this controller a great device for everyday use. If you want something to play PlayStation games comfortably with on the go, the Backbone One gaming controller is a must-have. Coming in 2 colors, black and white, this gaming controller is something any gaming aficionado would love to have in their collection.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays
Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode. Then, use the Flex Mode Touchpad to pause, rewind, and play. Furthermore, this is a great phone for multitasking thanks to its Taskbar, which provides a layout similar to a PC and provides access to your favorite and recent apps. It offers swipe gestures to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half. Moreover, Google apps support drag-and-drop, while Google Meet lets you participate in virtual co-activities. And Microsoft’s Office suite provides more information on the screen. Finally, the S Pen functionality enables on-the-go drawing and notetaking.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound
Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.
FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer has a smart camera so you can see & control it from anywhere
See what the FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer is up to no matter where you are thanks to its integrated smart camera. With app connectivity, it makes it easy to watch and share the entire print process through the smart HD camera and FOKOOS mobile app. You’ll even receive notifications when printing finishes, filaments run out, and more. In fact, you can record the entire printing process, enjoy timelapse videos, and take layer-by-layer pictures. Then, share your creations with your friends! It prints at an impressive maximum speed of 300 mm/s—saving you time without compromising quality. But it’s nice that you can check in to see how the print process is going when you’re away. Compatible with TPU, PLA+, and PETG filaments, this gadget comes 99% pre-assembled. Finally, its modular design works with a simple tool kit for easy disassembly in the event of replacement parts and upgrades.
Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement, and so much more. Maybe you upgraded your webcam a...
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view
Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
Atomi Smart WiFi LED Floodlight works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and app control
Improve the look of your outdoor space with the Atomi Smart WiFi LED Floodlight. With a beautiful design, this intelligent outdoor light installs easily. Not only that, but it also allows you to easily control it remotely with your phone. Alternatively, you can choose to manage it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Depending on your preference, tune it to warm or cool white tones or select from more than 16 million different colors. This gadget boasts 50,000 hours of flicker-free lighting from its built-in LED chips, and you can even link unlimited floodlights via the Atomi Smart app. Select from built-in scenes and special effects to add colorful ambience that changes throughout the year. Set daily schedules based on your routine, and enjoy its contemporary design and sleek aluminum construction.
I’mOn undetectable mouse mover has audio alerts and a USB power hub for working from home
Make it look like you’re on the job even when you take a break when you have the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. An ideal work from home companion, this innovative mouse mover integrates both a USB power hub and audio alerts. Designed to keep your computer from locking the screen, it also avoids your status changing to Away when you aren’t at your computer. But there’s no point in just looking like you are online if you don’t respond to messages or calls. With I’mOn, you get a solution: it moves your mouse every 5 seconds. Not only that, but it also transmits to any sounds that come from your computer directly to its included Bluetooth speaker. So simply Put your mouse on I’mOn, grab your portable speaker, and chill. I’mOn keeps your status as Available and lets you know if your computer makes a peep.
House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker celebrates nature with audio clarity
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration. Why Use Gadget...
Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike comes with a boombox and air pollution sensors
Ride luxuriously in a whole new way with the Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike. This eBike not only flaunts a retro frame but also comes with a Boombox and air pollution sensors. Drawing its inspiration from the café-racer style, this eBike is a new take on the urban eBike. This cruiser bike also includes a stunning wheeler that makes it look amazing as an overall design. It has a carbon fiber frame, a stem and bar set that measures 680 mm, 27.5-inch wheels with 5-spokes, Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent transmission, and a high-end Magura braking system. To add to this, the eBike also includes a vintage headlamp made by Litemove. In fact, it also contains a 300 Wh battery, which has a range of up to 37 miles.
Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet lets kids learn and play with parental control
Give your child new content to discover on the web with maximum parental control. How? Via the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet. A complete package for kids, it offers countless activities, thousands of hours’ worth of playtime, and a steady flow of new content to discover. Additionally, it also gives full access to Kidomi’s kid-friendly platform. Moreover, the Kidomi digital library delivers thousands of games, books, songs. and videos to engage children ages 3 to 13. You can easily manage screen time, mandate limits by activity, and create content barriers with easy-to-use parental control features. The tablet is also certified by the KidSAFE Seal Program. In fact, this makes it COPPA compliant, providing a safe, ad-free experience that protects children’s privacy. Finally, the bumper case will protect from accidental tumbles and reinforced Asahi glass will keep the vibrant 8-inch display scratch-free.
Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker incorporates dual 12” woofers and three 4” ports
Feel like your music is playing live in the room with the Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker. Designed with dual 12″ woofers and three 4″ ports, it delivers a low-frequency enclosure for unrivaled dynamics. Moreover, this floorstanding speaker has a horn-loaded, compression driver with a 7” axiperiodic titanium diaphragm for seamless accuracy. Best of all, each component operates in its individual pass band, making it an efficient choice. Furthermore, the Klipsch Jubilee ensures true-to-life sound through a built-in digital signal processor and equalizer. It also eliminates phase cancelation in the crossover region and enables using separate amplifiers for the high-frequency and low-frequency speakers. Finally, it’s available in 2 real-wood veneer finishes to complement modern furnishings: satin black ash and American walnut.
Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men have a design inspired by SpaceX and space tech
Don more than a pair of functional boxer briefs when you wear the Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men. Made by ex-Tesla employees, they not only feature a SpaceX theme but also include design concepts inspired by space tech. Available in just 2 sizes, they adapt to changing body shapes for comfort. Moreover, the front side of the boxer briefs has 3D-printed Braille so everyone knows which side is the front. Additionally, these 100% digital native boxer briefs adapt to all situations, letting you focus on what inspires you—not what bothers you. Boasting incredible breathability, the UltraBreathe material blends elasticity, airflow, and comfort. Then, the Wair Mk1 offer ultra-stretch abilities by merging 6 sizes into 2 to fit all body types and weight changes. Finally, they went through an AI FIT modeling process to simulate body heat distribution and ensure optimal ventilation.
Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection
Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it won’t notify you about bugs or debris. Furthermore, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door with the 2-way talk feature, and the IP67 waterproof rating protects it in weather. Finally, its 6 integrated 850 nm and 2 940 nm infrared lights let you see visitors in the dark as well.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger is rated for indoor or outdoor use
Mount the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Charger Level 2 charging station in a permanent location on your wall. In fact, choose an indoor or outdoor spot thanks to its sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. Moreover, with a 25′ cable, it lets you park almost anywhere and organize your garage with its cable wrap and holster. Additionally, this safety-certified gadget works with all EVs sold in North America, including Kia Soul, Honda Clarity, and more. Furthermore, it has an easy-to-install design, lights to indicate charging status, and minimal standby power consumption. And this 40-amp, 240-volt, 9.6 kW hardwired charger has a built-in reclosure timer that continues checking conditions and begins charging again as soon as possible. Finally, ground fault protection with a fully automated self-test eliminates the need for you to test it. Overall, add a sleek, useful gadget to your setup.
Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case has an S-clip for attachment
Carry your earbuds in style with the Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case. Made entirely of leather, it not only holds your AirPods but also protects them. Furthermore, compatible with the 3rd-gen earbuds, it also charges them. Offering a colorful carry option, it also protects your wireless charging case while allowing you to use it. So you don’t have to remove the AirSnap to power up your buds. Moreover, you can also charge them via the cable without removing the case. It comes with an included S-clip, which you can detach if you wish. This makes it easy to attach to your bag, purse, keys, or anywhere else. Finally, you’ll love the adorable nylon wristlet, which provides a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.
