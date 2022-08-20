Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
SmartWind automated window senses the temperature for an eco-friendly fresh air solution
Cool your home with fresh air using the SmartWind automated window. It monitors the outdoor air temperature, lowering your cooling costs and improving your air quality. So it’s not only eco-friendly but also a money saver. This cost-effective retrofit provides you with clean energy by pulling cool air from outside into your home. It installs in your wall near the ceiling, operating like a vent. However, unlike a standard vent, it won’t lose energy when it sits idle because it shuts its valve. This gadget complements your cooling system, saving you significant money on moderate days in the long run. Moreover, it reads the forecast on a continual basis, knowing when warm days are coming. In that case, it automatically activates its thermostat beforehand! Overall, it’s also compatible with home assistants such as Google Home Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, and it comes in 4 models.
Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes phone gaming so easy
Enhance your gaming experience on your phone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. This gaming controller makes a great gaming companion on the go. In fact, the design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller. You can easily pair it with the PS Remote Play app and play your PlayStation games anywhere with ease. Additionally, the collapsible and compact design also makes this controller a great device for everyday use. If you want something to play PlayStation games comfortably with on the go, the Backbone One gaming controller is a must-have. Coming in 2 colors, black and white, this gaming controller is something any gaming aficionado would love to have in their collection.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound
Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds enhance listening with Dolby Head Tracking
Experience Dolby Head Tracking with the LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. These earbuds enable you to enjoy sound as you move. In fact, they let you always be in the center of the scene. With an integrated audio virtualizer by LG, these wireless earbuds easily add clarity to anything you listen to. It’s so real that you might feel that all of that audio is actually happening in your head. Additionally, the Graphene speaker driver is made of a strong, lightweight material. It gives you better audio clarity and reduced vibration. There’s also a 4-mic system that recognizes what type of conversation you’re having and adjusts the microphone. It gives you the best active noise cancelation level based on your environment, offering you your best audio experience on the go.
The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts. Whether you use the elliptical, go for a run, or swim laps, these gadgets fit your exercise.
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view
Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
I’mOn undetectable mouse mover has audio alerts and a USB power hub for working from home
Make it look like you’re on the job even when you take a break when you have the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. An ideal work from home companion, this innovative mouse mover integrates both a USB power hub and audio alerts. Designed to keep your computer from locking the screen, it also avoids your status changing to Away when you aren’t at your computer. But there’s no point in just looking like you are online if you don’t respond to messages or calls. With I’mOn, you get a solution: it moves your mouse every 5 seconds. Not only that, but it also transmits to any sounds that come from your computer directly to its included Bluetooth speaker. So simply Put your mouse on I’mOn, grab your portable speaker, and chill. I’mOn keeps your status as Available and lets you know if your computer makes a peep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack
Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens. It also comes with a replaceable purifier cartridge rated for 300 cycles, which is about 150 liters. With zero setup and on-the-go filtration functionalities, this water purifier makes a great accessory every global traveler must have in their kit. Additionally, the travel-friendly design comes in 5 amazing colors: Mojave Redrock, Forager Moss, Midnight Granite, Forest Blue, and Camp Black. Getting access to purified drinking water on the go is now a breeze.
Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker incorporates dual 12” woofers and three 4” ports
Feel like your music is playing live in the room with the Klipsch Jubilee floorstanding speaker. Designed with dual 12″ woofers and three 4″ ports, it delivers a low-frequency enclosure for unrivaled dynamics. Moreover, this floorstanding speaker has a horn-loaded, compression driver with a 7” axiperiodic titanium diaphragm for seamless accuracy. Best of all, each component operates in its individual pass band, making it an efficient choice. Furthermore, the Klipsch Jubilee ensures true-to-life sound through a built-in digital signal processor and equalizer. It also eliminates phase cancelation in the crossover region and enables using separate amplifiers for the high-frequency and low-frequency speakers. Finally, it’s available in 2 real-wood veneer finishes to complement modern furnishings: satin black ash and American walnut.
Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case has an S-clip for attachment
Carry your earbuds in style with the Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case. Made entirely of leather, it not only holds your AirPods but also protects them. Furthermore, compatible with the 3rd-gen earbuds, it also charges them. Offering a colorful carry option, it also protects your wireless charging case while allowing you to use it. So you don’t have to remove the AirSnap to power up your buds. Moreover, you can also charge them via the cable without removing the case. It comes with an included S-clip, which you can detach if you wish. This makes it easy to attach to your bag, purse, keys, or anywhere else. Finally, you’ll love the adorable nylon wristlet, which provides a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone has a compact clamshell design & FlexCam feature
Take selfies or shoot hands-free videos at various angles with the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. Thanks to the FlexCam feature, this foldable is optimized for most popular social media platforms. In fact, you can actually take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen with the upgraded Quick Shot. Ideal for content creators and vloggers, this smartphone makes recording videos a breeze. The main benefit of having this smartphone is its effortless design that can help you do your daily tasks, such as taking calls or texting, even without opening your phone. Additional features include a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass, and glossy metal frames. Available in 4 amazing colors, this smartphone comes with storage options up to 1 terabyte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
2Hold couch & laptop table lets you work and relax by simply changing the height
Do more from the comfort of your sofa with the 2Hold couch & laptop table. In fact, this all-in-one gadget is ideal for both work and relaxation—just adjust the height to your comfort level. It’s everything from a laptop, phone, and gadget stand to a snack holder and self-balancing cupholder. Moreover, its lightweight, compact, and modular design makes it easy for you to take with you around the house or to an Airbnb for the weekend. The 4 built-in plastic containers hold your favorite snacks and even a drink as you sit and chill watching your favorite show. Then, the 2 slide-out hangers can hold a game controller, popcorn bag, or napkin. There are even included bag clips to keep your chips in place! Mount a headphone holder accessory to keep your listening device on hand. Finally, don’t worry about stains or spills thanks to the wood’s coating.
SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight also has a tiny little pry bar on one end
Use a small, powerful gadget: the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight. With a tiny pry bar on the opposite end of the flashlight, it lets you open anything as you light your way. Not only that, but the pry bar also works as a flat-head screwdriver. Moreover, this USB Type-C rechargeable flashlight offers fast charging to 100% in just an hour. Additionally, its ternary lithium battery has a long runtime. And the Grade 5 titanium material has either a Polished Finish or Stonewashed Finish. Choose from 3 LED color options: white, UV, and Red. The Red provides better nighttime vision for stargazing, navigation, and reading. And the UV light verifies currency and IDs, while also protecting you with germ and ﬂuid detection. With a built-in resistor to prevent overheating, this gadget is also easy to rotate when turning on/off and using the pry bar.
ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger is rated for indoor or outdoor use
Mount the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Charger Level 2 charging station in a permanent location on your wall. In fact, choose an indoor or outdoor spot thanks to its sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. Moreover, with a 25′ cable, it lets you park almost anywhere and organize your garage with its cable wrap and holster. Additionally, this safety-certified gadget works with all EVs sold in North America, including Kia Soul, Honda Clarity, and more. Furthermore, it has an easy-to-install design, lights to indicate charging status, and minimal standby power consumption. And this 40-amp, 240-volt, 9.6 kW hardwired charger has a built-in reclosure timer that continues checking conditions and begins charging again as soon as possible. Finally, ground fault protection with a fully automated self-test eliminates the need for you to test it. Overall, add a sleek, useful gadget to your setup.
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight has a long-range light up to 200 meters
Keep a handy tool by your side to help you in the dark: the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. This flashlight flaunts 3 modes yet has a minimalist design. The outer body of the flashlight also has an anodic oxidation treatment. This enables its surface to stay safe from scratches and everyday wear and tear. Additionally, there’s a button that can help you switch between the 3 modes—Lighting, Flashing, and SOS. In fact, the flashlight also includes other features such as free brightness regulation, stepless light adjustment, settings memory function, and more. Furthermore, it has an outstanding IP55-certified dustproof and water-resistant design. Finally, the flashlight boasts 300 lumens of brightness and a reduced condenser angle that reaches a distance of 200 meters.
Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy lets your kitty chase a red laser dot
Give your kitty a smart companion for hunting in the form of the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This smart cat toy lets your cat run after an elusive red dot. In return, they can easily satisfy their need for hunting things all the time. In fact, the toy does this entire process in a safer way because your cat doesn’t actually kill anything. Additionally, it’s a toy that uses a low-intensity laser and also includes auto power off to ensure maximum safety. The design is tailored for cats and kittens and comes with 3 beam modes to choose from. You can also unlock different hunting plays by adjusting how far it projects ahead of your cat. Overall, this is definitely a nontoxic smart device your cat will love to wear!
GhostBed Venus Williams Collection mattress & bedding series boosts recovery & performance
The exclusive Venus FIT Layer provides a circulation boost for rejuvenation. Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System has nearly 2x the cooling power of previous systems
Make the most of your sleep routine with the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System. This system includes one Dock Pro control unit (2 for WE) and one Chilipad Pro mattress pad. Additionally, the new patent-pending system has industry-leading cooling capacity. It has nearly twice the cooling power of the previous systems. In fact, the sleep system is also very quiet and produces just 41–46 decibels of ambient noise. Moreover, you can easily fit this under the bed. And you can control your system’s sleep schedules and temperature while away from home. Additional features include a new removable water reservoir and air filter. This will help you keep it in optimal condition. To add to this, the cool and comfortable Chilipad Pro with Hydrolayer technology ensures you get your best sleep possible.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0