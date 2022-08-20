Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Lois Greenlee Thompson 4/21/1931 - 8/9/2022
Lois Greenlee Thompson Passed at the age of 91 on August 9, 2022. Lois was born in Greeley, Colorado to Einar and Lucile. As a small child the family moved to Monterey, CA where she spent her early childhood. When in Junior High her family moved to San Jose CA. She attended San Jose High School which at the time was on the campus of San Jose State College. In Spanish class, she met Dennis Greenlee, her future husband. They married in 1950. Their first son James was born shortly before they moved to Glendale, CA so Dennis could attend Chiropractic College. Their second son Mark, was born soon after. Upon Dennis’ graduation, the family moved to Auburn, CA where they purchased their log home on Greenfield Avenue. Their third child, daughter Kimberly was welcomed home there, and a few years later son David completed the family.
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Richard Dale McClellan 1932 - 2022
Richard passed away in the arms of his wife, Marie, on August 16 at the age of 90. We were hoping to celebrate 70 yrs. of marriage in October. Born in Long Beach, CA, moving with parents Grant (Mac) and Jean McClellan to Auburn in 1948, beginning his Sophomore year at Placer High School, graduating in 1950. Graduated from Placer College in 1952. Richard and Marie married in October 1952.
Sierra Sun
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Gordon "Spike" Dallas Lewis 6/16/1947 - 7/20/2022
Gordon “Spike” Dallas Lewis, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75. His passing was unexpected, yet peaceful. Spike was born in Billings, MT on June 16, 1947 to parents Elder Morris Lewis and Barbara Kime Lewis. He grew up with his brother Nathan “Butch”, and sisters Adenah and Jann in Keene, TX. Spike attended Southwestern Junior College in Keene (now Southwestern Adventist University) and completed his undergraduate studies at Union College in Lincoln, NE. He attained his Medical Degree and Orthopedic residency training from Loma Linda University in southern California. Spike settled and raised his family in northern California where he grew his Orthopedic practice, and served the people of Auburn for over 20 years. Not ready to retire, he continued his career with Kaiser Permanente in Modesto, CA for another 20 years. After retirement, Spike moved to Idaho for a slower and quieter life, where he spent more time with his family. He will be laid to rest in Keene, TX.
Sacramento Observer
In Coloma, ‘Fact-Finding Mission’ Leads To More Questions About Family’s Lost Land
In July, brothers Elmer and Milford Fonza visited for the first time the burial site of their former enslaved third-great-grandfather Nelson Bell at Pioneer Cemetery in El Dorado County. Elmer Fonza said the journey to the site of the historic gold discovery at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, 48 miles east...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
Farm to fork BBQ ghost kitchens opening up in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An Amador County barbeque caterer is coming to two ghost kitchens in September in Citrus Heights. The Ranch Girl Friday is a catering business owned and operated by single mother Delana Treadway. The locations are 5800 Madison Avenue and 7800 Sunrise Boulevard and will be open Monday through Wednesday to start.
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Dugout Divas win Lincoln Hills Senior Softball League Women's Invitational
The Lincoln Hills Senior Softball League Ladies Division hosted a four-team tournament Saturday at Del Webb Field in Lincoln. A large group of spectators enjoyed the enthusiasm, timely hitting and super defensive plays of all the teams. The Lincoln Hills Dugout Divas met the Sacramento Area Senior Softball Women in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
goldcountrymedia.com
Riding a bike to school
By the time you nine loyal readers pretend to read this, it might be too late but schools are opening and you or a friend might have a youngster who wants to ride their bike to school. For part of my early school years, I lived close enough to school...
goldcountrymedia.com
Zebras take down River City on the road
The Lincoln High football team defeated the River City Raiders 49-12 on Friday night behind a strong defensive performance where the Fighting Zebras totaled 79 tackles. Senior Sean Cotten led the way with 11 tackles and two sacks while also scoring Lincoln’s first touchdown of the game. Mac Drennon and Peyton Raper both had a fumble recovery while Dylan Fear had a sack.
goldcountrymedia.com
Purple rain: Iconic El Dorado Hills roadhouse to close its doors this Sunday
For decades, locals have been patronizing The Purple Place Bar and Grill, whether it was to socialize over a cocktail and dance with friends on a Saturday night, or enjoy a breakfast with family. This weekend will be the final time the community can do either activity, as the iconic roadhouse is reportedly closing its location for good Sunday.
Lincoln pre-teen taking on fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trendsetter
LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors. Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life. "So, usually a...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Upcoming Elk Grove development projects
There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
Comments / 0