Gordon “Spike” Dallas Lewis, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75. His passing was unexpected, yet peaceful. Spike was born in Billings, MT on June 16, 1947 to parents Elder Morris Lewis and Barbara Kime Lewis. He grew up with his brother Nathan “Butch”, and sisters Adenah and Jann in Keene, TX. Spike attended Southwestern Junior College in Keene (now Southwestern Adventist University) and completed his undergraduate studies at Union College in Lincoln, NE. He attained his Medical Degree and Orthopedic residency training from Loma Linda University in southern California. Spike settled and raised his family in northern California where he grew his Orthopedic practice, and served the people of Auburn for over 20 years. Not ready to retire, he continued his career with Kaiser Permanente in Modesto, CA for another 20 years. After retirement, Spike moved to Idaho for a slower and quieter life, where he spent more time with his family. He will be laid to rest in Keene, TX.

NAMPA, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO