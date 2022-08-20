Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Riding a bike to school
By the time you nine loyal readers pretend to read this, it might be too late but schools are opening and you or a friend might have a youngster who wants to ride their bike to school. For part of my early school years, I lived close enough to school...
capradio.org
University of the Pacific among the colleges participating in new statewide service learning program
Three-thousand California college students are each committing 450 volunteer hours with non-profit organizations in their communities this coming school year. At University of the Pacific in Stockton, almost 100 students will be participating in the new program launching this fall. The commitment is part of a collaboration between colleges and universities with California Volunteers, a program through Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, AmeriCorps and CaliforniaForAll College Corps.
KCRA.com
Sac City Unified not extending school year as it awaits possible penalty from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the threat of a $46 million fine from the state, the Sacramento City Unified School District says it won't extend the current school year to make up for time lost due to a strike last spring. In a back-to-school update emailed to parents Friday afternoon,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Hanford Sentinel
Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards
Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
KCRA.com
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
Lincoln pre-teen taking on fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trendsetter
LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors. Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life. "So, usually a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Dugout Divas win Lincoln Hills Senior Softball League Women's Invitational
The Lincoln Hills Senior Softball League Ladies Division hosted a four-team tournament Saturday at Del Webb Field in Lincoln. A large group of spectators enjoyed the enthusiasm, timely hitting and super defensive plays of all the teams. The Lincoln Hills Dugout Divas met the Sacramento Area Senior Softball Women in...
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gordon "Spike" Dallas Lewis 6/16/1947 - 7/20/2022
Gordon “Spike” Dallas Lewis, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 75. His passing was unexpected, yet peaceful. Spike was born in Billings, MT on June 16, 1947 to parents Elder Morris Lewis and Barbara Kime Lewis. He grew up with his brother Nathan “Butch”, and sisters Adenah and Jann in Keene, TX. Spike attended Southwestern Junior College in Keene (now Southwestern Adventist University) and completed his undergraduate studies at Union College in Lincoln, NE. He attained his Medical Degree and Orthopedic residency training from Loma Linda University in southern California. Spike settled and raised his family in northern California where he grew his Orthopedic practice, and served the people of Auburn for over 20 years. Not ready to retire, he continued his career with Kaiser Permanente in Modesto, CA for another 20 years. After retirement, Spike moved to Idaho for a slower and quieter life, where he spent more time with his family. He will be laid to rest in Keene, TX.
Proud Boy member confronts fellow San Juan School Board candidate
FAIR OAKS — A member of the Proud Boys, who is also a San Juan School Board candidate, and self-described "alpha male" got into a confrontation with another candidate at a park in Fair Oaks.The exchange between San Juan Unified School Board candidates Ben Avey and Jeffrey Perrine was captured on video.Perrine is getting very close to Avey on the video before he is physically pushed back by another man watching the exchange.In the video, Perrine can be heard saying, "Just so you know bro, you're scared of me for a reason, and I'm not going to go away.""It was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Zebras take down River City on the road
The Lincoln High football team defeated the River City Raiders 49-12 on Friday night behind a strong defensive performance where the Fighting Zebras totaled 79 tackles. Senior Sean Cotten led the way with 11 tackles and two sacks while also scoring Lincoln’s first touchdown of the game. Mac Drennon and Peyton Raper both had a fumble recovery while Dylan Fear had a sack.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
El Dorado County looks to build tiny homes for Caldor Fire victims
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — It has been more than a year since the Caldor Fire ignited, and the rebuilding process remains slow for some. But El Dorado County is looking to begin the process to help those impacted by the fire the most. For some Grizzly Flats homeowners, they did not have insurance […]
"Chipotlanes" featuring drive-thru pickup lanes to open in Sacramento, Roseville
Several Central Valley cities will be getting Chipotle's new "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lanes, the company confirmed on Tuesday.The fast-casual chain recently opened up Chipotlanes in Novato and Eureka.Chipotlane's drive-thrus don't work like usual fast-food drive-thrus, however. Instead of ordering and then paying at the window, the lane is for people who have already pre-paid orders online. A Chipotle representative confirmed that Chipotlanes will be opening in Roseville at 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard and Sacramento location at 3302 Arden Way. Ceres, Patterson and Watsonville will also be getting new locations with Chipotlanes.All the new Chipotlane locations are scheduled to be open by fall or early winter, the company says.
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Sacramento Observer
In Coloma, ‘Fact-Finding Mission’ Leads To More Questions About Family’s Lost Land
In July, brothers Elmer and Milford Fonza visited for the first time the burial site of their former enslaved third-great-grandfather Nelson Bell at Pioneer Cemetery in El Dorado County. Elmer Fonza said the journey to the site of the historic gold discovery at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, 48 miles east...
goldcountrymedia.com
Celebration of life for famed Placer coach Miller on Aug. 27
At long last, there will be a celebration of life for famed Placer High football and tennis coach Bill Miller. Miller was known as one of the most influential and inspirational figures in the history of Placer High, bringing 19 league championships to Auburn in football and tennis. Miller passed away in May 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Miller was 85. He and wife Shirley were married for 65 years.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
