Construction Begins Next Week At Carroll Rec Center; Staff Hopes Impact To Patrons Will Be Limited For The Year-Long Project

MidwayUSA Grant Helps CASS Program Build New Home Range In Carroll; Donations Still Needed To Finish Project
A local youth competitive shooting club will soon have a new home to practice and host meets thanks to a grant from the MidwayUSA Foundation. Carroll Action Shooting Sports (CASS) is a 501(c)(3) organization that competes in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP), which consists of athletes shooting steel targets using rifles or pistols for speed and accuracy. Currently, they practice on the 100-yard range near the Carroll County Landfill but will soon have a space specifically designed for competitions on Kittyhawk Avenue. CASS Treasurer Shari Stypa says there are only a handful of competition-ready ranges in Iowa, but the $6,425 grant received earlier this year will add Carroll to that shortlist.
Carroll County Growth Partnership Rebranding Emphasizes Business Development Throughout Carroll County
Last week, the Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) announced they would be operating under a new name: Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP). The rebranding is more than a new name, logo, and color scheme. Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says it results from countless meetings with county and city leaders, stakeholders, and marketing professionals to make it clear the economic development organization is committed to Carroll County as a whole.
Carroll Business, Classroom Clinic, Selected For SBDC’s August Small Business Of The Month Award
A Carroll business, Classroom Clinic, has been selected by America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the August Small Business of the Month Award. The company is owned by Sue Gehling, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who had become frustrated by the severe lack of children’s mental health resources in rural Iowa. Gehling says, “The access issue had ripple effects in so many areas, including negatively impacting kids in the classroom. I finally decided I needed to step up and do more for my patients. There had to be a better way of doing things.” She launched Classroom Clinic in 2019 to provide rural districts access to school-based telehealth services to reach students directly. Kimberly Tiefenthaler, the SBDC’s regional director at the time, helped connect Gehling with the Iowa State University Start-Up Factory to build a client base and work with administrators to fine-tune the company’s services. Classroom Clinic currently operates in four Iowa districts and is preparing to add additional schools to its roster. For more information about Carroll-based Classroom Clinic, visit their website at www.classroomclinic.com.
Carroll City Council Narrowly Upholds Vicious Dog Designation At Monday’s Meeting
By a vote of 4-2, the Carroll City Council narrowly upheld a vicious animal designation for a Carroll family’s dog at last night’s (Monday) meeting. The designation for Groot, the lab-Catahoula mix owned by Jared and Sadie Hansen, stems from an Aug. 3 incident in the 800 block of Capistrano Avenue. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke outlines the circumstances that led to the vicious animal designation.
A Concerned Parent Addresses The CCSD Board Of Education About Reading Material In The School’s Library
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education held a public forum to start last night’s (Monday) meeting. Amy Dea addressed the board, saying she is concerned for students, teachers, and community members because of books that contain inappropriate actions are considered ok reading materials. Dea adds she...
The Birth Place At St. Anthony Regional Hospital Is Hosting A Walk For The Future At Swan Lake
The Birth Place at St. Anthony Regional Hospital and the Iowa SIDS Foundation are partnering to bring Walk for the Future to Carroll. The Walk takes place on Saturday, August 27, at Swan Lake. SIDS is the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than one-year-old. The foundation’s mission is to support families in their grief, provide education, and fund medical research on the cause of SIDS. Online and pre-registration are closed, but individuals can still register on the day of the event. Registration beings at 8:00 a.m., with the Walk starting at 9:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on SIDS, individuals can visit the link included with this story on our website.
The Second Annual Dash And Dine In Coon Rapids Is In Early September
Main Street Coon Rapids is hosting the second annual Downtown Dash and Dine in early September. The event is on Saturday, September 3, at the Coon Rapids Legion Hall. An adult scavenger hunt will start with check-in at 2:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 3:00 p.m. Teams of four to eight can participate with prizes awarded after the search. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. The bar opens at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m., and Dueling Pianos will round out the night as they start playing at 6:30 p.m. Individuals must register for the event by Friday, August 26. Participants can register for the whole event or just the dinner and entertainment. Proceeds from this event will support work to revitalize downtown Coon Rapids. For more information, individuals can contact Main Street Coon Rapids at 712-999-4769. A link to the registration form can be found included with this story on our website.
2 1/2 Guitars Returns To Carroll Thursday For Chamber’s August Live+Local
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its next edition of Live+Local tomorrow (Thursday). Carroll-area band, 2½ Guitars, takes the stage in the downtown business district on Adams Street, beginning at 6 p.m. with the show running through 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. However, hard liquor and glass containers are still prohibited. Chamber staff reminds people to bring their lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided. Adams Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic earlier in the day to allow time for staff to set up the stage and equipment. There is only one Live+Local concert left this summer after Thursday, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Fire Destroys Residential Utility Shed Monday Night In Carroll
A residential utility shed in Carroll was deemed a total loss after a backyard fire spread to the nearby structure. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Boylan Avenue at approximately 8:19 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the shed to be ablaze, but crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, the department was only on the scene for about 20 minutes. The fire destroyed the shed and its contents, but no other damage was reported.
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
Esther Heim of Auburn
Memorial Mass for Esther Heim, age 95 of Auburn, Iowa will be at 10:30 am on Friday, August 26th at the St. Marys Catholic Church in Lake City, Iowa. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Breda Iowa. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home of Lake City Iowa is in charge of these arrangements.
Tammy Koester of Des Moines, formerly of Dedham
Tammy Koester, age 49, of Des Moines, and formerly of Dedham, Iowa, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph’s Choir. Gift Bearers will be Lori Warner and Tracy Sturm. Casket Bearers will be Tammy’s family and friends.
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
Margaret “Peggy” Polking of Carroll
Margaret “Peggy” Polking, 79 of Carroll, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Gift Bearers will be Peggy’s grandchildren. Casket Bearers will be Peggy’s family. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Breda. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 on Thursday at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for Peggy’s family at www.sharpfuneral.com.
Annette Joens of Alabama, formerly of Manning
Graveside Services for 79-year-old, Annette Joens of Alabama, formerly of Manning will be held at 3 pm on Friday at Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 1:30 to 2: 30 pm on Friday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Ann is survived by her husband, Roger of Alabama; 2 children: Kim Joens of Georgia and Russell Joens of Alabama; 2 grandchildren; and 3 brothers: Allen Ehlers of Manning, Charles “Chuck” Ehlers of Manning and Bob Ehlers of Manning.
