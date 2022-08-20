Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?
One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
247Sports
Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
2023 four-star point guard Josh Hubbard planning future official visits
Like previous offseasons on the hardwood, 247Composite four-star prospect Josh Hubbard had an active spring and summer period. The 2023 point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy also took advantage of his playing opportunities.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Vokolek glad to share Husker captain news with close friend, who knows something about that job
He did something you'd expect from anyone on the day he was named a Husker captain. Travis Vokolek shared a conversation about it with one of his best buddies. It just happens in this case that friend is Austin Allen, a Nebraska football captain himself in 2021 who is now working for a key spot with the New York Giants. And you better believe the Aurora native Allen, who told reporters at Pro Day he closely scans all the Husker social media practice clips that come out, still wants this program to turn it around as much as he did a season ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
Iowa Football: Seven Hawkeyes named to Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The 10th annual Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released on Wednesday. The Reese's Senior Bowl is one of the premier postseason showcases that allows college football seniors to be seen in front of NFL scouts and personnel to raise their draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft. "All 484...
247Sports
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
LSU commit Dashawn Womack excited about his future
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Top 100 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack is relaxed since recruiting is in his rearview mirror, and he is eager for the start of his senior season. The LSU commit and Baltimore St. Frances standout is also has an eye on his future, which begins when he arrives on the Baton Rogue, La., campus in early in January.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star DL Kayden McDonald to Clemson
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides insight on 4-star DL Kayden McDonald leaning towards the Clemson Tigers amongst several other top programs in the country.
247Sports
Top risers in updated 2023 rankings
The 247Sports top 150 for the class of 2023 has been updated and along with a new No. 1 -- point guard Isaiah Collier -- several players were able to turn strong summers into sifnificant climbs in the new ranking. Today, we take a look at some of the most impressive climbs in the ranking.
247Sports
Steelers release QB Chris Oladokun, four others among roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster to 80 players this week following the release of quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Genard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant and kicker Nick Sciba, the franchise announced. The Steelers made the moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and releasing Oladokun was a bit of a surprise considering he was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
247Sports
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp
USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
Comments / 0