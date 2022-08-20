He did something you'd expect from anyone on the day he was named a Husker captain. Travis Vokolek shared a conversation about it with one of his best buddies. It just happens in this case that friend is Austin Allen, a Nebraska football captain himself in 2021 who is now working for a key spot with the New York Giants. And you better believe the Aurora native Allen, who told reporters at Pro Day he closely scans all the Husker social media practice clips that come out, still wants this program to turn it around as much as he did a season ago.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO