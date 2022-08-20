ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports

The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville

In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports

247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
247Sports

Vokolek glad to share Husker captain news with close friend, who knows something about that job

He did something you'd expect from anyone on the day he was named a Husker captain. Travis Vokolek shared a conversation about it with one of his best buddies. It just happens in this case that friend is Austin Allen, a Nebraska football captain himself in 2021 who is now working for a key spot with the New York Giants. And you better believe the Aurora native Allen, who told reporters at Pro Day he closely scans all the Husker social media practice clips that come out, still wants this program to turn it around as much as he did a season ago.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LSU commit Dashawn Womack excited about his future

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Top 100 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack is relaxed since recruiting is in his rearview mirror, and he is eager for the start of his senior season. The LSU commit and Baltimore St. Frances standout is also has an eye on his future, which begins when he arrives on the Baton Rogue, La., campus in early in January.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Top risers in updated 2023 rankings

The 247Sports top 150 for the class of 2023 has been updated and along with a new No. 1 -- point guard Isaiah Collier -- several players were able to turn strong summers into sifnificant climbs in the new ranking. Today, we take a look at some of the most impressive climbs in the ranking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Steelers release QB Chris Oladokun, four others among roster cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster to 80 players this week following the release of quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Genard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant and kicker Nick Sciba, the franchise announced. The Steelers made the moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and releasing Oladokun was a bit of a surprise considering he was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp

USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
LOS ANGELES, CA

