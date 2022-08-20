Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO