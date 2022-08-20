Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
Recent Photo Of Sable And Brock Lesnar
A rare photo of Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, hanging out with their friends is doing the rounds on social media. Sable, known to lead an extremely private life, has been spotted publicly only a handful of times since her marriage to Lesnar in 2006. She would often appear before and after her husband's UFC fights between 2008 and 2011, but hasn't been seen at a WWE event in nearly two decades.
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Discuss How Much Input They Have In Their WWE Promos
Recently, real-life wrestling couple, and "WWE Raw" Superstars, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Brian Gewirtz' Instagram Story. During the time they spent talking with the former WWE lead writer Lynch and Rollins, who have been known to be very skilled on the microphone when cutting promos, discussed how much input they have had on their promos. Gewirtz asked if the two were given papers and had to worry about reciting the promos word for word.
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
Trish Stratus Calls Current WWE Star 'The Best Of Her Era'
Trish Stratus is intrigued by the idea of a generational clash between two of WWE's best women. Speaking with "Ring The Belle," Stratus talked about her step-by-step return to WWE. "I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste," Stratus said of her appearance in the first-ever Women's...
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
Big E On How His Broken Neck Has Affected His Dating Life
Big E has been out of action since March with a broken neck, and the muscle of The New Day updated fans on how dating life has been for a man with the injury he sustained. "It's a mess out here, this dating life," former WWE Champion Big E said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "I spent 12 weeks in a neck brace ... Now you're just a charity case. You're a pity case. I can't go on dates with a neck brace ... I haven't gone on a date or anything, but, it's only been a month that I'm out and about, but I'm seeing people."
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Who Will Be Portrayed In Season Three Of Young Rock
NBC's "Young Rock" is making a huge addition to the show. PWInsider is reporting that producers for the show are currently looking for someone around 6'7" and 300 lbs. to play Hulk Hogan. The third season is set to begin filming next month in Memphis and will feature Hogan as a recurring guest star. With Hogan described as in "the prime of his wrestling career," it's expected for the upcoming season to feature the late-1980s/early-1990s "Golden Era" of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.
Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage
There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
More Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed On WWE NXT
It appears Santos Escobar won't be going to the main roster by himself. On Tuesday's "WWE NXT 2.0" episode, Escobar pulled up in his SUV in the parking lot, where he was greeted by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, his former Legado Del Fantasma stablemates. Escobar looked to them and asked with a smile, "You didn't think I was going to leave without you, did you? La Familia stays together. So, you ready to go?"
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Returning To WWE
Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month and since then the new regime has been making some changes. Former stars are returning to the company and it sounds like another name who was let go will be returning soon. PWInsider is reporting that Road Dogg is returning to WWE and...
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
