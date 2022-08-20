ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final 2022 preseason Big Ten power rankings: A new start

By Isaiah Hole
 2022-08-20
Seasons never quite go as expected, hoped, or planned. Just ask aspirational national champion Ohio State last year. Or the seemingly surging Indiana Hoosiers.

Michigan football and Michigan State were supposed to be bad teams, yet the former went to the College Football Playoff, while the latter went to, and won, a New Year’s Six bowl game. Minnesota rebounded, despite losing the season opener to Ohio State. Nebraska was supposed to be good, but managed to choke away just about every game it played. Wisconsin was supposed to be the best in the West, but losing three of the first four games took a toll it couldn’t recover from. Penn State went from being in its annual ‘nouveau’ status as a conference contender, but barely made it out of the schedule alive. Iowa had its ups and downs, but managed to make it to the Big Ten Championship game.

So, whatever you think you know, throw it out of the window.

For all we know, the conference could look as it has for many years: with the Buckeyes reigning supreme, while Michigan, MSU, Penn State, Iowa, and Wisconsin being right behind. Or the Wolverines could repeat. Or another team could emerge. That’s the beauty of college football. Things change year-over-year.

With that in mind, now that fall camp is winding down across the conference, and the regular season is two weeks away for most teams, here’s what the pecking order looks like in our mind.

14

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAXXQ_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Indiana went from having a beyond-impressive 2020 to not winning a conference game a year ago. With new coordinators, the Hoosiers are hoping to return to form, but they lost a lot, including oft-injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (now at Washington) and receiver Ty Fryfogle. Tiawan Mullen returns at cornerback, but the questions are more likely on the offensive side of the ball, where there’s a collection of quarterbacks that are — uninspiring. Is Jack Tuttle or Connor Bazelak, a transfer from Mizzou, the answer?

We remain skeptical.

13

Northwestern Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7G3e_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Wildcats had a very inexperienced, young team a year ago, which really showed. This year, they’re a year older, and while the record wasn’t good a year ago, they’ll have a chance to improve on it this year.

If Northwestern can get a win in Week 0 against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, it’ll set a precedent that the Wildcats are back in form. Lose that one, it could be another long season.

12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063wMj_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Poor Rutgers. This is a team that could be markedly improved in 2022, but have close to nothing to show for it. Star RB Isaih Pacheco is gone, as is defensive standout Olakunle Fatukasi. Noah Vedral is back at quarterback as is a surging Gavin Wimsatt.

However, have you seen their schedule? Oof. It’s absolutely brutal.

At Boston College, at Temple, crossovers vs. Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota while still having to play Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and MSU. Rutgers is still in a pretty tough spot, and sooner-than-later, it’ll get a team it has no business getting, but it’s still difficult to predict at this point, entering Greg Schiano’s third year back with the team.

11

Illinois Fighting Illini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMEA4_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois generally looked like a bottom-feeder a year ago, except it managed to win games it had no business winning. The line play on both sides was quite good by season’s end, as was freshman running back Josh McCray. But the Illini have really struggled at the quarterback position.

It’s Bret Bielema’s second year, and you can expect this team to be a physical team in the trenches with a solid run game. But is Tommy DeVito, the Syracuse transfer, the answer at quarterback? The team will likely go as far as he can take them.

10

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwp8f_0hOlMTau00
Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Prevailing wisdom had Purdue much higher on this list, especially with Aidan O’Connell now the unquestioned starting quarterback in West Lafayette. However, who is he going to throw to?

O’Connell deserves a lot more credit for being among the conference’s best quarterbacks, and while he figures to be even better this year, he doesn’t have a David Bell, a Rondale Moore, or any other previously known enigmatic receiver to help him out.

This will still be a team with a solid defense and a pass-happy offense, but without established receivers, there’s really no telling what the Boilermakers will do this year.

9

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chzQG_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Last year probably wouldn’t have gone so poorly for the Terps had the bulk of the offense stayed healthy. This year, pretty much all of the big playmakers return, as does quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was long considered the best QB in the conference until usurped by C.J. Stroud. Besides Ohio State (and Michigan) this could be the most potent offensive attack in the conference and figures to be among the top in the country.

That’s usually not Maryland’s problem, however. It’s the defense.

With a new defensive coordinator in Brian Williams, recently the Terrapin linebackers coach, the hope is that fourth-time is a charm in the Mike Locksley era. The Big Ten might not be thought of as a collection of offensive juggernauts, but it’s morphing more into that with the aforementioned two, as well as Penn State and MSU varying year-to-year with sometimes prolific offenses.

If Maryland can find a way to upset Michigan in Week 4, it’ll go a long way to upending the narrative that has been set since the Terps joined the conference in 2014.

8

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133MAA_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nebraska figures to be better in 2022 than last year, but let’s face it — who knows? The Huskers lost ever game by only one score, except Ohio State, a game that was still winnable and squandered.

Still, with a new man under center in Texas transfer Casey Thompson, it’ll be a different-looking offensive attack. The defense figures to be quite good, and the Huskers finally avoid Ohio State after years of divisional crossover matchups.

Nebraska still has to play Michigan in Ann Arbor and has the nonconference matchup against a suddenly vulnerable Oklahoma, but like we saw a year ago, you never quite know what you’re going to get from this team.

7

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COqFc_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the team with the most upward mobility on the list, the Golden Gophers return Tanner Morgan, who was the first-ever starting quarterback in the history of college football. OK, so it’s his sixth year and he’s recoupled with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who was responsible for the stellar offensive output in 2019. Mo Ibrahim returns from his season-ending injury in Week 1 last year, a game in which he put on a show against Ohio State. The offense does have questions, having to replace the bulk of the offensive line.

The defense figures to be quite good again, and the Gophers manage to avoid Michigan and Ohio State this year — although they play MSU and Penn State.

This could be either a middling team or a great one, with a relatively high floor this year, with no telling exactly where the ceiling is.

6

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWYII_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s difficult to project what to make of the reigning Big Ten West champions. The Hawkeyes should have, perhaps, the top defense in the country, led by senior linebacker Jack Campbell, who racked up something like 400 tackles a year ago. But they’ll be coupled with what was one of the worst offenses in the country last year, and it’s one that loses two playmakers.

Rimington winner Tyler Linderbaum is gone as is running back Tyler Goodson. Spencer Petras returns at quarterback, as does leading pass catcher, tight end Nick LaPorta. If the offense takes a step forward, then Iowa has a chance to do some real damage, however, they have a daunting schedule, hosting Michigan, but traveling to Ohio State.

The offense will be the biggest indicator of what the Hawkeyes are able to do in 2022.

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwjSK_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sean Clifford returns for his 127th-year with the Nittany Lions. We kid, but having a sixth-year senior quarterback, if healthy, can be a huge game-changer for James Franklin and co.

The Nittany Lions have recruited very well, and at least has a viable backup in Drew Allar should something happen to Clifford. Freshman Kaden Saunders adds to an already intriguing collection of skill players, led by Parker Washington and a cadre of viable tight ends. The defense loses some, but returns PJ Mustipher, and could be formidable. There’s a new coordinator on that side with Manny Diaz taking over from Brent Pry, who took the Virginia Tech head job.

2021 was disappointing and fell off the rails quickly once Clifford was injured. There are still a ton of questions about the viability of the run game, but PSU should be solid in the trenches, which usually is a pretty good indicator of good things to come.

4

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9294_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

There’s been a lot of hype coming out of East Lansing, and while we’ve been skeptical, thinking the Spartans will take a step back, we’re giving them the benefit of the doubt. They’re the only team in the Big Ten East with continuity at both coordinator spots, return QB Payton Thorne and explosive WR Jayden Reed. Again, a bevy of transfers are coming in, such as CB Ameer Speed from Georgia, RB Jalen Berger from Wisconsin, and RB Jarek Broussard from Colorado.

Not having a generational talent in Kenneth Walker III could hurt mightily, but observers in East Lansing are confident that MSU will somewhat reload. For now, the Spartans are atop a handful of other Big Ten powers. We’ll know a lot more when they travel to Seattle to take on Washington.

3

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvxKh_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wisconsin really figured things out down the stretch, except for an unexpected stumble against Minnesota to end the regular season. Braelon Allen was a revelation at running back once he really got going and quarterback Graham Mertz started to finally limit his mistakes.

There’s a new offensive coordinator, so it’ll be interesting to see how that side of the ball plays, because there’s always something of a learning curve if there’s any kind of schematic change. But the Badgers have tended to use the same philosophy, so there likely won’t be much of a departure. The defense loses a ton, personnel-wise, but if there’s a program that will just reload on that side of the ball, it’s Wisconsin.

Having to play at Ohio State will be beyond challenging, but if Mertz can figure out how to play even remotely close to his five-star ranking as a recruit, the Badgers will challenge, and are already likely the team to beat in the West.

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rVIP_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yes, Ohio State has been the dominant force in the conference for — well — ever. And the offense figures to be among the best in the country.

However, we still have concerns over the defense. Jim Knowles figures to be an upgrade on the previous defensive regime, but as Gerry DiNardo pointed out, given the wholesale schematic change, it could take a bit for things to get rolling. Which could spell doom in Week 1 against Notre Dame. Chances are, the Buckeyes will be just fine, especially given the return of C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who might be the best receiver in the nation), and TreVeyon Henderson. The offensive line reloads and Paris Johnson Jr. will be another one of the nation’s best.

But again, we can’t overlook the defense. This is the most talented team in the conference, bar none, but it is not the most complete team.

1

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJXY7_0hOlMTau00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Naturally, Ohio State is the overwhelming favorite in the eyes of the media, but the Michigan Wolverines are somewhat underrated in our eyes. There’s been a hyperfocus on losing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, even though the maize and blue have managed to be plug-and-play at the edge rusher spot. Not saying it will be the same or better at the position, per se, but 34 sacks last year is among the lower end cumulatively in the Jim Harbaugh era. There are a lot of new starters on defense, but likely every new starter has extensive playing time to this point. We saw in 2017 how that can work.

New coordinators on both sides, yes, but there’s no change in scheme, which is a huge benefit for the personnel. The offense figures to be fantastic and explosive. This is still a team with a chip on its shoulder, to boot.

The caveat here is the schedule. Michigan should easily roll through its first three-to-four games, whereas Ohio State has Notre Dame right off the bat. The Buckeyes could easily leap the Wolverines with a big Week 1 win, but for now, we’re keeping the defending Big Ten champs in the top spot. Especially given the praise heaped upon them by BTN’s Gerry DiNardo after having watched practice.

Comments / 0

