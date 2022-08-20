ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
cbs3duluth.com

Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
MIX 108

Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things

OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
B105

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
KOOL 101.7

Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details

The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
businessnorth.com

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to expand its facility on the Iron Range, but they don’t know where to house them. A dentist in Cook wants to hire a dental hygienist, but there’s nothing available nearby where this person can live. A man from Richfield wants to move to Duluth to retire but says the ads for affordable rooms to rent are mostly clickbait.
MIX 108

Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season

This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
B105

Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake

Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
KARE 11

Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
WDIO-TV

Round out the Roundabouts

Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
livingnewdeal.org

Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
MIX 108

A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection

Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
CBS Minnesota

Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
B105

Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth

A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
