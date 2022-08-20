Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
cbs3duluth.com
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
cbs3duluth.com
SLOW IT DOWN: Duluth City Council unanimously approves lowering Lakewalk speed limits
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Duluth City Council voted unanimously Monday night to lower the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk from 15 to 10 miles per hour. Duluth’s Lakewalk is a place many people use for recreation and exercise.
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
businessnorth.com
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to expand its facility on the Iron Range, but they don’t know where to house them. A dentist in Cook wants to hire a dental hygienist, but there’s nothing available nearby where this person can live. A man from Richfield wants to move to Duluth to retire but says the ads for affordable rooms to rent are mostly clickbait.
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
WDIO-TV
Round out the Roundabouts
Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
livingnewdeal.org
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years...
A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection
Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
cbs3duluth.com
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
