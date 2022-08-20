ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: Fall camp is almost over

 4 days ago
(Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

At this time next week, we’ll be getting ready for Week Zero to kickoff as Northwestern and Nebraska will lock horns in Ireland. The college football season is almost here and that means that Kentucky football must wrap on fall camp.

Later today at Kroger Field, Kentucky will hold its second and final scrimmage of fall camp before the team begins game prep for Miami (Ohio) next week. There will be a lot determined in this final game setting of camp.

There are multiple position battles that must be finalized, and Kentucky is hopeful that the offensive line can get healthy. Mark Stoops and select players will meet with reporters this afternoon to discuss where things stand after the final scrimmage.

Stay tuned as KSR will keep you up to date with any intel received as the football season is just around the corner.

Details have emerged regarding Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s eligibility

The wait is finally ending. On Friday afternoon, KSR’s Matt Jones reported that multiple sources indicate that redshirt senior tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss 3-4 games to begin the 2022 season. The All-SEC tailback will likely be unavailable when Kentucky hits the road to face Florida in The Swamp on Sept. 10.

For the second time in three years, Rodriguez will be unavailable to play against Florida. In 2020, the tailback did not make the trip when Kentucky made the trip to Gainesville on Thanksgiving weekend.

Rodriguez needs 1,134 rushing yards to break Benny Snell Jr.’s four-year-old career rushing record. The former low three-star recruit out of Greater Atlanta will only have 9-10 games to break that mark.

In the offseason, Kentucky added transfer Ramon Jefferson to the roster. The FCS tailback was an All-American performer last season and will give offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello another option in the backfield. However, this loss stings and Kentucky’s offense could look a bit different without No. 24 available for the first month of the season.

Friday Night Lights have returned

At KSR’s Game of the Week, an impressive collective effort was put on as a lot of work was put in so Breathitt County football could open the season at home.

The Bobcats then delivered with an impressive 43-0 win over Magoffin County in a game that was never really in doubt. KSR will have more coverage of the big win, but Friday was good day for the people in Jackson.

Perhaps the biggest game of Week 1 happened when No. 6 LCA traveled to No. 12 Madison Central. The Eagles compete in 2A but are currently considered one of the top teams in the state. Meanwhile, the Indians could emerge as the best public school in 6A this season. Class of 2023 offensive tackle Malachi Wood stars for Madison Central and is committed to Kentucky. Class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley just transferred to LCA and was recently named a top-100 prospect by On3.

The Eagles and Indians played in a instant classic on Friday night.

Madison Central brought home a 38-34 win late thanks to a seesaw fourth quarter, but Boley was the star of the show. The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 25 throws for 367 yards and two touchdowns. The big pocket quarterback can push the ball vertically with accuracy.

Kentucky has a bonafide blue-chip quarterback in its backyard for the first time since Drew Barker. The recruitment will be something that gets a lot of attention over the next couple of years.

Here are some other final scores of note throughout the Bluegrass:

— Scott County 20, No. 14 Franklin County 17

— No. 17 Corbin 24, No. 13 Pikeville 19

— No. 10 Woodford County 43, LaRue County 8

— No. 3 Frederick Douglass 52, No. 20 Bryan Station 7

— No. 15 DuPont Manual 40, No. 30 Central 12

— No. 27 Lexington Catholic 27, No. 22 Ryle 21

— No. 1 St. X 28, No. 8 Owensboro 14

— No. 7 Trinity 17, Carmel (Ind.) 7

— Warren Central 13, Bullitt Central 0

Friday Flashback

We all know that Tim Couch was a star at Leslie County who parlayed that high school success to on the field results at Commonwealth Stadium in Hal Mumme’s Air Raid offense. That led to the former blue-chip recruit becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

But did you know that Couch faced off against country music superstar Chris Stapleton in high school? KSR has gotten ahold of some footage from an old game between Leslie County and Johnson Central. Stapleton was able to get one good shot on the star quarterback.

Subscribe to KSR’s YouTube Channel to make sure you’re receiving all of our video content that is being pumped out regularly.

NFL Preseason Week 2

Today will be the last Saturday without college football until January. The wait has been long, but it will all be over soon. In the meantime, the NFL is going to give us some football on the tube today with some more preseason action.

There are eight games on the schedule as football will be on the tube for over 12 hours. Josh Allen (Jaguars), Quinton Bohanna (Cowboys), Lynn Bowden Jr. (Dolphins), Jamin Davis (Commanders), Bud Dupree (Titans), Mike Edwards (Bucs), Luke Fortner (Jaguars), Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Titans), Kelvin Joseph (Cowboys), Darian Kinnard (Chiefs), Benny Snell Jr. (Steelers), and Logan Stenberg (Lions) are former Wildcats that could see action.

Here’s your viewing schedule:

— 1:00: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

— 1:00: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

— 4:00: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL Network)

— 7:00: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (NFL Network)

— 7:00: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

— 7:00: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

— 7:00: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

— 10:00: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (NFL Network)

On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
On3.com

Four-star forward Keanu Dawes schedules all five official visits

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) Dawes, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward, trimmed down his list of schools to six earlier this month. Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Rice, and BYU made the cut. The Houston native ranks as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023...
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
On3.com

Football IQ, tight end depth will be pillars of Kentucky's offense

Following the second and final scrimmage of fall camp for Kentucky football, the tight end position continues to receive a boatload of praise after a lot of buzz was generated over the weekend at Kroger Field. Tight ends coach Vince Marrow has five scholarship players in his room and each seems ready to play winning football this year in the SEC.
On3.com

Georgia Football: Andrew Paul down; What now for UGA running backs?

Georgia’s running back room suffered a tough blow over the weekend as news broke on Sunday that freshman Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. Paul, who signed with the Bulldogs in February after a late push to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan and others, had reportedly gotten off to a great start to his first season on campus. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and running backs coach Dell McGee had all said so on separate occasions. So, without Paul in the plans for the fall, what now for Georgia’s running back room? DawgsHQ has the answer for you.
On3.com

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On3.com

How Olusegun Oluwatimi got up to speed so quickly at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football bolstered its 2022 offensive line by adding center Olusegun Oluwatimi via the transfer portal. Oluwatimi, a graduate from Virginia, was a finalist for the Rimington Award last season, which is handed out to the nation’s top player at his position. He committed to Michigan in December,...
On3.com

On3.com

Community Policy