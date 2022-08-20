KSR Today: Fall camp is almost over

(Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

At this time next week, we’ll be getting ready for Week Zero to kickoff as Northwestern and Nebraska will lock horns in Ireland. The college football season is almost here and that means that Kentucky football must wrap on fall camp.

Later today at Kroger Field, Kentucky will hold its second and final scrimmage of fall camp before the team begins game prep for Miami (Ohio) next week. There will be a lot determined in this final game setting of camp.

There are multiple position battles that must be finalized, and Kentucky is hopeful that the offensive line can get healthy. Mark Stoops and select players will meet with reporters this afternoon to discuss where things stand after the final scrimmage.

Details have emerged regarding Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s eligibility

The wait is finally ending. On Friday afternoon, KSR’s Matt Jones reported that multiple sources indicate that redshirt senior tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss 3-4 games to begin the 2022 season. The All-SEC tailback will likely be unavailable when Kentucky hits the road to face Florida in The Swamp on Sept. 10.

For the second time in three years, Rodriguez will be unavailable to play against Florida. In 2020, the tailback did not make the trip when Kentucky made the trip to Gainesville on Thanksgiving weekend.

Rodriguez needs 1,134 rushing yards to break Benny Snell Jr.’s four-year-old career rushing record. The former low three-star recruit out of Greater Atlanta will only have 9-10 games to break that mark.

In the offseason, Kentucky added transfer Ramon Jefferson to the roster. The FCS tailback was an All-American performer last season and will give offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello another option in the backfield. However, this loss stings and Kentucky’s offense could look a bit different without No. 24 available for the first month of the season.

Friday Night Lights have returned

At KSR’s Game of the Week, an impressive collective effort was put on as a lot of work was put in so Breathitt County football could open the season at home.

The Bobcats then delivered with an impressive 43-0 win over Magoffin County in a game that was never really in doubt. KSR will have more coverage of the big win, but Friday was good day for the people in Jackson.

Perhaps the biggest game of Week 1 happened when No. 6 LCA traveled to No. 12 Madison Central. The Eagles compete in 2A but are currently considered one of the top teams in the state. Meanwhile, the Indians could emerge as the best public school in 6A this season. Class of 2023 offensive tackle Malachi Wood stars for Madison Central and is committed to Kentucky. Class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley just transferred to LCA and was recently named a top-100 prospect by On3.

The Eagles and Indians played in a instant classic on Friday night.

Madison Central brought home a 38-34 win late thanks to a seesaw fourth quarter, but Boley was the star of the show. The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 25 throws for 367 yards and two touchdowns. The big pocket quarterback can push the ball vertically with accuracy.

Kentucky has a bonafide blue-chip quarterback in its backyard for the first time since Drew Barker. The recruitment will be something that gets a lot of attention over the next couple of years.

Here are some other final scores of note throughout the Bluegrass:

— Scott County 20, No. 14 Franklin County 17

— No. 17 Corbin 24, No. 13 Pikeville 19

— No. 10 Woodford County 43, LaRue County 8

— No. 3 Frederick Douglass 52, No. 20 Bryan Station 7

— No. 15 DuPont Manual 40, No. 30 Central 12

— No. 27 Lexington Catholic 27, No. 22 Ryle 21

— No. 1 St. X 28, No. 8 Owensboro 14

— No. 7 Trinity 17, Carmel (Ind.) 7

— Warren Central 13, Bullitt Central 0

Friday Flashback

We all know that Tim Couch was a star at Leslie County who parlayed that high school success to on the field results at Commonwealth Stadium in Hal Mumme’s Air Raid offense. That led to the former blue-chip recruit becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

But did you know that Couch faced off against country music superstar Chris Stapleton in high school? KSR has gotten ahold of some footage from an old game between Leslie County and Johnson Central. Stapleton was able to get one good shot on the star quarterback.

NFL Preseason Week 2

Today will be the last Saturday without college football until January. The wait has been long, but it will all be over soon. In the meantime, the NFL is going to give us some football on the tube today with some more preseason action.

There are eight games on the schedule as football will be on the tube for over 12 hours. Josh Allen (Jaguars), Quinton Bohanna (Cowboys), Lynn Bowden Jr. (Dolphins), Jamin Davis (Commanders), Bud Dupree (Titans), Mike Edwards (Bucs), Luke Fortner (Jaguars), Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Titans), Kelvin Joseph (Cowboys), Darian Kinnard (Chiefs), Benny Snell Jr. (Steelers), and Logan Stenberg (Lions) are former Wildcats that could see action.

Here’s your viewing schedule:

— 1:00: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

— 1:00: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

— 4:00: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL Network)

— 7:00: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (NFL Network)

— 7:00: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

— 7:00: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

— 7:00: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

— 10:00: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (NFL Network)