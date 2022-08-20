ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Report: Texas A&M prefers 3-6 SEC scheduling format, eyeing two permanent opponents

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
(Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M has made their preferences known in the ongoing debate regarding future SEC scheduling.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, the Aggies are on the side of preferring the 3-6 format when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC.

“Hearing from more ADs and coaches in the SEC that they’d prefer to go to nine league games and play a 3-6 format when OU and Texas join. They’re certainly onboard at @AggieFootball,” tweeted Low. “AD Ross Bjork told me the added revenue and being able to play more rivals make it a no-brainer.”

Additionally, Low added the Aggies have two permanent opponents in mind when the time comes — the aforementioned Longhorns, and the LSU Tigers.

“If the SEC does indeed go to nine conference games, AD Ross Bjork told me @AggieFootball would want @TexasFootball and @LSUfootball to be two of its three permanent games every year,” added Low.

The return of the rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M would be a welcome addition to the yearly schedule for college football fans everywhere, and a money-printing machine for the SEC. Also, the Aggies and LSU have played in some legendary games over recent seasons, and it makes sense why Bjork would prefer to keep the Tigers a permanent fixture for Texas A&M.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty to figure out before Texas A&M can lock in their future schedule — but it’s evident where the Aggies’ preferences are moving forward.

More on Texas A&M, scheduling preferences

Moreover, Ross Bjork hasn’t changed his stance on Texas A&M wanting Texas to be their permanent opponent when the SEC schedule eventually is adjusted. During an interview with the Houston Chronicle at the SEC meetings, Bjork spoke about his desire to reignite the in-state rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M.

“If we’re going to expand, then let’s embrace the highest level of competition,” said Ross Bjork. “And that means let’s make sure the primary rivalries are protected. … In an eight-game (SEC) model, Texas wants to keep Oklahoma and Oklahoma wants to keep Texas,” Bjork said of the longstanding Red River Rivalry. “So if you have only one ‘permanent’ rival, that leaves us with LSU. We’re fine with LSU, but we want to play Texas (as well) and we want a third permanent rival. That gets you to the nine-game model.”

The eight-game model would only reserve one yearly rival per team, leaving Texas and Texas A&M in the group of 14 other schools which alternate in groups of seven every other year on the schedule. The nine-game model, which has also been widely discussed, would provide three annual opponents with two rotating groups of six.

Auburn will (always) play Alabama; Georgia is going to play Florida,” Bjork said. “The nine-game model gives you Texas A&M versus Texas.”

COLLEGE SPORTS
