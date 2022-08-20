ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nick Emmanwori impressing, chiseling out role as freshman

By Collyn Taylor about 6 hours
Nick Emmanwori (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

South Carolina has players who are size and speed guys and others who are more football-savvy.

The special combination is when a player has both.

He’s not a finished product yet, but Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori is showing signs of both.

“The key is: can you put it all together? Can you be a football-smart guy? Can you understand situations? I think his high school coach at Irmo did a good job of getting him ready,” defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “He’s ahead of the curve in learning. A lot of times that’s’ going to put you ahead of guys.”

Emmanwori ultimately enrolled as South Carolina’s third-highest ranked player in the 2022 class.

On3 ranked him a four-star prospect and the No. 325 player in the class, and he’s starting to chisel out a role on the defense.

It wasn’t long before he began garnering praise from his teammates. Then shortly after that it was Emmanwori getting reps inside South Carolina’s two-deep roster.

Emmanwori has been working with the second team secondary during the open portion of practice.

“I think he’s going to be great,” RJ Roderick said. “He has a lot of intangibles. He has a lot of ability. I think he’ll be a great player in the future. Especially being coached by coach (Torrian) Gray, one of the greatest coaches I’ve been around.”

Big plays have become the norm for Emmanwori, who was a do-it-all defender during his high school career.

He split time between linebacker and defensive back, settling in the backfield once he arrive at South Carolina.

His length and athleticism certainly helps him get on the field early, but his Gamecocks teammates like what they’ve seen too.

“He’s a dog,” Marcellas Dial said. “He’s going to contribute a lot to our team this year and going to make a big impact.”

While South Carolina’s staff is still figuring out his role, one thing is clear: he will absolutely have one.

His speed and ability will certainly help the Gamecocks both on special teams and on defense. Then his role will only increase as he gets more experience in college football.

“Are you gifted with talent and size and speed and catching ability and jumping ability? That just makes a complete player,” White said. “He still has a long way to go as a player, but you’ll definitely see him playing some special teams and playing some defense as well. We’re excited about him.”

