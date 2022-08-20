ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, Bruce Pearl in top group for 2023 5-star center Baye Fall

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
2023 5-star Baye Fall with the Adidas 3SSB Colorado Hawks (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Auburn is among the finalists for Class of 2023 five-star center Baye Fall.

Fall, who is ranked the No. 1 center and No. 10 overall recruit in the class, released his top-7 schools on Friday. The finalists include Auburn, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Colorado, Kansas State, Rutgers and Texas.

Auburn making the cut doesn’t come as a big surprise. The big center took an official visit to the Plains in June.

“I like their style of play and how they developed Jabari (Smith) when he was there,” he told On3’s Joe Tipton. “They’ve had a couple of one-and-done guys that are bigger guys, you know, players that are a bit similar to me.”

[ Tipton: Fall down to 7, sets more visits ]

5-star center sets more visits

Fall has taken unofficial visits to Arkansas, Seton Hall and Colorado. He also has set official visits to Rutgers (Sept. 1), Texas (Sept. 10) and Seton Hall (Sept. 28), according to Tipton.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently favors Arkansas at 88.8 percent, followed by Seton Hall at 3.5 percent, Texas at 2.3 percent and Auburn at 1.9 percent.

[ Fall talks official visit to Auburn ]

Auburn’s Wes Flanigan is recruiting Fall for the Tigers. The coach and recruit have a good relationship, which is one of the reasons Auburn remains in the hunt.

Auburn and Flanigan also are recruiting Fall’s roommate/teammate, four-star center Assane Diop. Diop also visited in June.

“Coach Wes is a really good coach and is really tight with us,” Fall said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting us for a long time now. We have a really good relationship with him. It feels like he is family with us.”

“Plays with a great motor, and that leads to ample production. He has good size with great length and is very fluid in his movements. Fall has touch that extends out to the three-point line, but his offensive game is still very raw. Fall plays best as the roll man or in the dunker spots. He is a good offensive rebounder, a put-back dunk threat of missed shots.

“Fall will need to continue adding strength. He does not have much with his back to the basket, and his pick and pop or trail jump shot feels a bit mechanical. Fall moves his feet well laterally and plays with vertical explosion. He is a good shot blocker and is instinctive in the passing lanes.” – On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw

