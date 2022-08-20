WATCH: Top-50 recruit Tyler Williams takes screen pass to the house

Mike Singer/On3

Lakeland (Fla.) High and four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams didn’t get the opportunity to play a full game Friday due to inclement weather that forced the game to be called in the second quarter.

But Williams was still able to show what makes him such a highly-rated recruit.

He had only one catch but he made the most of it. Catching a screen pass on the left side of the field, Williams immediately heads up field through a gap formed by his blockers. That space at the start was all he needed to break a tackle and then outrun everyone for the 64-yard touchdown.

Williams is the No. 126 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 has him as the No. 46 prospect and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2023 On300 ranking, which the highest in the industry.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $118k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Former basketball-first athlete who blossomed as a wide receiver after transferring to powerhouse Lakeland High as a junior. Has a natural, well-rounded skill set at receiver. A big, fluid mover at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Has plus length for the position with 33.5-inch arms. Draws on his basketball background to win at the catch point. High-points and attacks the ball in contested situations. Shows good lateral agility and spatial awareness as a runner after the catch. Continues to be a top basketball player, averaging over 15 points per game as a junior. Will need to continue progressing in the technical aspects of his game given his lack of football focus to this point.