Georgia vs Georgia Tech gap has never been wider than it is now

By Wes Blankenship about 6 hours
 4 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: General view of the stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

I don’t like to make fun of the Yellow Jackets when it comes to comparisons of Georgia vs Georgia Tech. It’s low-hanging fruit, and I prefer to ‘punch up’ with my humor.

Still, I couldn’t help but see Georgia Tech‘s latest ticket promotion.

And it made me realize something.

The competitive and qualitative divide in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate has never been wider.

The Ramblin’ Wreck decided to give away tickets, for free, to its game against Western Carolina.

You can read the full release here, but here’s some of the official verbiage, in case you don’t believe me and are also short on time:

Georgia Tech will celebrate its hometown’s traditions, culture and community throughout the ATL Day game against WCU, which is presented by Coca-Cola. As part of the celebration, fans can claim free tickets (limit four*) while supplies last by visiting https://buzz.gt/ATLDayTix-22 and entering the promo code ATLDAY.

But that’s not all:

In addition to the ticket offer, ATL Day will feature a GT/ATL water bottle giveaway and free popcorn for all fans in attendance (while supplies last).

I’m no economist, but that seems like a bold strategy, Cotton.

I do understand a thing or two about public relations, though. Plenty of them have spoken with me through the years on various stories, and I know one thing:

They want their clients to look good.

And buddy, as well-intentioned as it is, giving tickets away for free… and a popcorn… plus a water… looks way more bad than good, any way you slice it.

The greatest Georgia vs Georgia Tech joke belongs to my professional North Star, Lewis Grizzard

I can’t believe it, but Grizzard’s joke about the Tech Ticket office actually came true with this promotion.

What time do y’all kick off?

What time can y’all get here?

Listen to the full thing here, if you’ve never heard it before.

Or if you have heard it, and just need a good, college football-themed laugh today, this won’t disappoint.

Unless you’re a Georgia Tech fan, of course. In which case, I want to let you know.

I’m not making fun of y’all. Georgia just won the National Championship. Like, the whole thing.

Didn’t have to split it.

I don’t gain anything by punching down at your misfortune. I want the Yellow Jackets to be good and competitive.

The gold helmets vs. Georgia’s red helmets on a November afternoon is one of college football’s classic, most underrated images.

I want it to mean something.

Unfortunately for the in-state rivalry, the gap between these two programs is further than the metaphysical distance between either side of I-285 during rush hour.

Or any time of day, really.

It’s wider than the speed differential between Brock Bowers and the entire Yellow Jackets’ defense.

It’s bad. I want it to be better. But this joke writes itself.

And it ain’t good.

Georgia is running away from Georgia Tech quicker than Herschel did.

