ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Gray sharpening skills during second training camp

By Ethan McDowell about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHztT_0hOlIQnt00
NC State football receiver Julian Gray (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Heading into his second Fall camp, redshirt-freshman Julian Gray is ready to seize the opportunity in front of him at NC State. He spent the offseason building chemistry with quarterback Devin Leary, working on his knowledge of the concepts in offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s offense and harnessing his elite speed into a sharpened skill set.

That hard work is yielding instant results on the practice field, and the Wolfpack’s coaching staff and a couple of stars are taking notice.

Leary and linebacker Isaiah Moore have both shouted-out Gray as an impressive young player during the offseason. Moore said the receiver impressed him with some great plays during training camp. Leary praised Gray’s talents along with touting the pass-catching abilities of Porter Rooks, Darryl Jones, Anthony Smith and Keyon Lesane.

“Julian Gray is an outstanding talent,” Leary said at ACC kickoff earlier this summer. “He’s a special player, a very special player and, to see the way that he can perform at such a young age is, I mean, it’s going to be exciting to see him grow and play.”

Head coach Dave Doeren said Gray impressed him during the first scrimmage last weekend as well.

Gray caught three passes last year in his four games, playing the maximum amount possible while maintaining his redshirt. Headed into 2022, the receiver said he has a better grasp of NC State’s system in-part thanks to wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.

“He’s helped a lot just from him being so experienced in the game,” Gray said. “He has helped the game slow down for me a lot because, especially being a young guy, it seems like the game moves really fast, so coach Joker has just helped slow the game down for me and really help me understand concepts.”

Wolfpack wideouts Devin Carter and Thayer Thomas have also been helpful as he continues to progress.

“A lot of times, I’ll come in here with Thayer or [Carter], catching jugs or learning and going over plays, concepts and then helping me finally understand concepts and really getting to learn stuff.”

“I appreciate them a lot.”

Julian Gray was a four-star recruit at Hopewell before arriving at NC State last year. The receiver said his greatest strengths on the field are his speed, agility and versatility. He will likely be a productive receiving option this year either in the slot or outside, and Gray said he also has the abilities to contribute as a returner and in special teams coverage. Gray could even play a role in the backfield if the coaches needed him to, he said.

The receiver said a key part of his development was taking his speed and learning how to use it to his advantage, sometimes not running routes at full speed and adjusting his tempo to the pace of the game.

In addition to his extra reps with his fellow receivers and Leary, who he worked out with frequently this summer as the two continued to build chemistry, Gray is learning a lot from NC State’s defense. The Wolfpacks’s defensive backs have been especially helpful in his development. After practice, he’ll talk to the cornerbacks and listen to their feedback.

“After practice, we’ll go in the locker room, and he’ll be like ‘Hey, this was a good release, this was a good route you ran,’” Gray said. “Or if he had a good play, I’ll be like ‘Hey, what do you think I could have done better verse this, and he’ll let me know.”

NC State is a few weeks into camp and, with the season-opener just around the corner, Gray and the rest of the Pack are ready for the opportunity.

“We’re all excited to play and finally get to play against an opponent,” Gray said.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia Football: Andrew Paul down; What now for UGA running backs?

Georgia’s running back room suffered a tough blow over the weekend as news broke on Sunday that freshman Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. Paul, who signed with the Bulldogs in February after a late push to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan and others, had reportedly gotten off to a great start to his first season on campus. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and running backs coach Dell McGee had all said so on separate occasions. So, without Paul in the plans for the fall, what now for Georgia’s running back room? DawgsHQ has the answer for you.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Jones
Person
Julian Gray
Person
Joker Phillips
On3.com

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 10

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 10 days away from Wednesday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 10. 10: Significant notes involving the number 10 in NC State football history. One...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#Acc
On3.com

Brian Kelly updates the offensive line battle

While much of the attention on LSU has rightly been centered on the quarterback competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Brian Kelly has quietly become confident with what the Tigers have to offer on the offensive line. And if the offensive line play is good, it’ll make it a lot easier for whoever is taking snaps at quarterback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley Preaches 'Play Like You Practice'

If USC head coach Lincoln Riley gets his way, there won’t be any let-up between the start of fall camp and the final time the Trojans take the field this season. This week represented a shift in the practice schedule for this 2022 USC team. Last Saturday marked the final day of fall camp. This week, the Trojans moved into a mock game-week schedule. It’s the schedule USC will keep throughout the season, barring a small shift for the Friday game against Colorado on Nov. 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Projected depth chart— Offense

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Wednesday morning newsstand...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy