WATCH: Ohio State QB commit Brock Glenn drops dime on the run for TD

Chad Simmons/On3

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School four-star quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn opened his season Friday against Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind with a sweet touchdown throw.

Escaping the pocket, Glenn stepped up and started rolling to his left. When he had some space and looked up field, he set his shoulder and made a jump-like throw on the run. He found a wide-open Wyatt Locastro, who easily strolled into the end zone for a score.

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School won the game 44-15.

Brock Glenn is rated as the No. 375 overall prospect and No. 20 quarterback in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.7k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Pro-style signal caller who is advanced in his ability to scan the field and process the game. Has a well-put-together build that measures in at a shade under 6-foot-2, 195 pounds with just over a 10-inch hand. Ran an electronically-timed 4.78 40-yard dash and 4.25 shuttle as well as a 33.5-inch vertical on the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season. Has a pretty release and gets the ball up and out quickly. Can improve the natural zip on his ball, as it tends to die on deeper throws. Led Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate to the state semi-finals while throwing for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on 97 completions for a 63% completion percentage during his junior season. One of the highest floors of all the quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Will be a safe option for any Power 5 school that takes him and should add instant depth at the minimum early on in his career.