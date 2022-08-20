ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Ohio State QB commit Brock Glenn drops dime on the run for TD

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMTpK_0hOlIKkl00
Chad Simmons/On3

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School four-star quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn opened his season Friday against Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind with a sweet touchdown throw.

Escaping the pocket, Glenn stepped up and started rolling to his left. When he had some space and looked up field, he set his shoulder and made a jump-like throw on the run. He found a wide-open Wyatt Locastro, who easily strolled into the end zone for a score.

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School won the game 44-15.

Brock Glenn is rated as the No. 375 overall prospect and No. 20 quarterback in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.7k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Pro-style signal caller who is advanced in his ability to scan the field and process the game. Has a well-put-together build that measures in at a shade under 6-foot-2, 195 pounds with just over a 10-inch hand. Ran an electronically-timed 4.78 40-yard dash and 4.25 shuttle as well as a 33.5-inch vertical on the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season. Has a pretty release and gets the ball up and out quickly. Can improve the natural zip on his ball, as it tends to die on deeper throws. Led Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate to the state semi-finals while throwing for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on 97 completions for a 63% completion percentage during his junior season. One of the highest floors of all the quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Will be a safe option for any Power 5 school that takes him and should add instant depth at the minimum early on in his career.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

OSU rebuilds running back depth

COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams. OSU coach Ryan Day had good...
COLUMBUS, OH
collegehoopstoday.com

Emmanuel Akot decommits from Memphis, enrolls at Western Kentucky

Emmanuel Akot has decommitted from Memphis and enrolled at Western Kentucky, he told College Hoops Today. Akot played last season at Boise State before entering the transfer portal and initially committing to the Tigers. The 6-8 Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season for the Broncos,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
Local
Ohio Football
City
Memphis, TN
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Tennessee Football
WKYC

Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#Td
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy