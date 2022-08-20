ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel reveals what he's looking for from young players vying for playing time

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEvdB_0hOlIBoE00
(Robbins/Getty Images)

Josh Heupel has some factors he’s gauging the young talent on

by, and it’s evident the Volunteers leader knows what he’s looking for.

Speaking with the media, Heupel revealed what he’s looking for from his young players that are vying for playing time as the season approaches.

“Body language matters. Being able to reset from the previous play and go compete, and execute on the next one,” stated Heupel. “This is a game where every play makes a difference, for all eleven that are on the field. You’re not going to win every battle, but you’ve got to be able to reset to the next play. So the ability to handle that, handle the coaching. Not make the same mistake. Continuing the progress. We’re 15 practices in right now, you’ve seen some of that from those guys. From scrimmage one to scrimmage two, a big tell is just the jump that those guys are able to make. Take some of the things that they saw in a real, live situation in the first scrimmage and apply it in scrimmage two. We’ve seen that from a bunch of those guys.

“There will be some young guys that Week 1 are going to play a bunch of minutes, there’s going to be some young guys that will continue to earn that playing time as they go through the season too. It’s a constant race against yourself to become the best that you can.”

As you can see, Josh Heupel has laid out the blueprint of how to succeed under his watch at Tennessee. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on which players embody their coach’s ideals best, and who receives the lion-share of the snaps for the Volunteers.

Josh Heupel explains how Tennessee’s coaches create ‘fun’ during preseason practice

Josh Heupel recognizes that throughout the grind that is getting prepared for the college football season, it’s the head coach’s duty not just to ensure his team is ready, but that his players have a high morale.

Aside from winning, the

coach knows there are plenty of ways to have fun on the football field. Speaking with the media, Heupel explained how he creates fun for his athletes amid the pressure of playing on the biggest stages.

“We try to do something fun every single day when we’re out on the field,” started Heupel. “I think creating competitive situations is extremely important in that it raises the level of urgency of focus out on the practice field. So we pick different situations every single day. Our team meeting has structure to it, but there’s things that are different every day. Last night, we’ve been in a pretty good routine here of what we’re doing every day, felt like giving them a little bit of a mental break potentially if they were able to catch the football. Elijah’s the hero, as you guys could all see. Doing something fun to keep guys engaged. That’s true during training camp, I think it’s true during the season, as well.

“So you guys know around here we try to compete really hard but we have a heck of a lot of fun doing it too, and last night is a great example of it. Today being different. Being in the stadium for the scrimmage. Families being there. The afternoon’s going to play out different for them, too. So we try to keep them fresh, physically ready to compete, while straining them and making sure that we’re playing ourselves into the shape that we need to, to be ready to go play. But you can do all those things and have a heck of a lot of fun doing it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Four-star forward Keanu Dawes schedules all five official visits

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) Dawes, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward, trimmed down his list of schools to six earlier this month. Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Rice, and BYU made the cut. The Houston native ranks as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
On3.com

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Georgia Football: Andrew Paul down; What now for UGA running backs?

Georgia’s running back room suffered a tough blow over the weekend as news broke on Sunday that freshman Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. Paul, who signed with the Bulldogs in February after a late push to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan and others, had reportedly gotten off to a great start to his first season on campus. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and running backs coach Dell McGee had all said so on separate occasions. So, without Paul in the plans for the fall, what now for Georgia’s running back room? DawgsHQ has the answer for you.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Lincoln Riley Preaches 'Play Like You Practice'

If USC head coach Lincoln Riley gets his way, there won’t be any let-up between the start of fall camp and the final time the Trojans take the field this season. This week represented a shift in the practice schedule for this 2022 USC team. Last Saturday marked the final day of fall camp. This week, the Trojans moved into a mock game-week schedule. It’s the schedule USC will keep throughout the season, barring a small shift for the Friday game against Colorado on Nov. 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Brian Kelly updates the offensive line battle

While much of the attention on LSU has rightly been centered on the quarterback competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Brian Kelly has quietly become confident with what the Tigers have to offer on the offensive line. And if the offensive line play is good, it’ll make it a lot easier for whoever is taking snaps at quarterback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy