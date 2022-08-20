ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TN

Rep. Haston announces senior centers in Decatur, Henderson and Perry counties to receive $8 grants

By Notice to Creditors
readtheleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WBBJ

West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
HUNTINGDON, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
WBBJ

Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
HUNTINGDON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
City
Decatur, TN
County
Henderson County, TN
City
Sardis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Henderson County, TN
Government
Perry County, TN
Government
County
Decatur County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
County
Perry County, TN
WBBJ

Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
JACKSON, TN
103GBF

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN
radionwtn.com

Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Haston
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Centers#Senior Citizen#Elderly People#State#Citizens Club#Scotts Hill Senior Center#The Tennessee Commission#The General Assembly#Tcad
WBBJ

Search continues for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person. “First time anybody meets him,...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBBJ

Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set

JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
radionwtn.com

15 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paris over the weekend. Sheriff Josh Frey said on Saturday, August 20, agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on Memorial...
PARIS, TN
WTVC

Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
ETHRIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy