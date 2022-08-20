ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Colin Simmons breaks down six of his top schools

By Gerry Hamilton about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aH15_0hOlHihs00
(Sam Spiegelman/On3)

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy