The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reportedly the most expensive television show ever made. And like many other big budget sci-fi, fantasy, and superhero shows, is leaning on a lot of VFX. The new series is set to take us to the Second Age of Middle-earth, when Elves were at their height, Khazad-dûm was a gorgeous underground wonderland, and humans lived on a utopian island called Númenor. So Prime Video will be leaning on artists at all levels — particularly in VFX — a lot. And with more and more reports of industry-wide abuse of VFX artists, you have to wonder… Is Amazon going to be able to get all the visual effects in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power done in time for its September 1 premiere? Decider has learned that yes, they will… Because the show is already done.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO